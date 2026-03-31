<p>Over the last several years, Chinese companies such as HikVision, Dahua, and TP-Link have captured a major share of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/bengaluru-cops-spotting-surveillance-gaps-geotagging-cctvs-3459327">Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) Camera</a> market.</p><p>However, they may be forced to shut shop in the subcontinent, as the Indian government has mandated that CCTV camera companies use non-Chinese or local components, in particular chipsets.</p><p>In 2024, the Indian government introduced Essential Requirements (ER) norms for CCTV cameras, and it offered two years for the companies to make the transition. As per the norms, the companies have to certify each of their product under the STQC (Standardisation Testing and Quality Certification) regime at a certified lab.</p>.Google's AI Search Live feature now supports Kannada, Telugu & more Indian languages.<p>It has come to light that there were several security issues in the cameras that allowed hackers to transmit video recordings to a remote location. This is a serious threat to user privacy.</p><p>The deadline to get certified ends on April 1, 2026. As per <em>The Economic Times</em>, the <a href="https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/news/new-updates/planning-to-buy-a-cctv-camera-india-is-banning-some-chinese-companies-starting-april-1-heres-what-you-should-know/articleshow/129897920.cms?from=mdr">regulatory agencies</a> that come under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) have explicitly refused to certify products with Chinese chipsets, effectively ending the road for HikVision, Dahua, and TP-Link.</p><p>Some consumer electronics brands, such as Xiaomi and Realme, which used to have a good share in the smart home camera segment, have silently exited the market.</p><p>Without certification, HikVision, Dahu, TP Link will no longer be able to sell their CCTV cameras in India from this week. Also, they won't be able roll out any future updates to devices, which are already sold. And, even customers will not be able to repair their devices as well.</p><p>Now, India-based CP Link, Hero Group-backed Qubo, Prama, Matrix, Sparsh and others have the potential to fill the void left by the Chinese brands. Some of them have already signed deals with Taiwanese chipset suppliers and local component makers.</p><p>For HikVision, Dahua, and TP-Link to continue their business in India, they have to either start a joint venture with Indian firms and also incorporate non-Chinese components and chipsets.</p>.Google TV: New Gemini AI features promise to transform viewing experience on smart TVs.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>