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New regulatory certification to drive Chinese CCTV camera brands out of India

It has come to light that there were several security issues in the cameras and the hackers exploited the vulnerabilities in the components to transmit video recordings to a remote location.
Last Updated : 31 March 2026, 09:29 IST
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Published 31 March 2026, 09:29 IST
TechnologyTechnology NewsDH TechRealmecyber securityXiaomiMeitYMinistry of Electronics and Information TechnologyCCTVCCTV cameraschinese firmTP-Linksmart CCTV cameraQuboHikvision

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