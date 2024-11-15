New scam alert: This 'wedding invitation' takes over your phone, steals data and money

Officials said that people are being sent APK (Android Application Package) files filled with malware that is disguised as wedding invitation.

Unaware victims download these files, which then secretly install a malware app in the phone. The app gains access to sensitive data, monitor activities, and can even hijack the phone’s functions.

Once they have access to your phone, fraudsters can also send messages to the victim’s contacts, requesting money or sensitive information, all while pretending to be the phone’s owner.