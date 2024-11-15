New scam alert: This 'wedding invitation' takes over your phone, steals data and money

How does the scam happen?
Officials said that people are being sent APK (Android Application Package) files filled with malware that is disguised as wedding invitation.
Unaware victims download these files, which then secretly install a malware app in the phone. The app gains access to sensitive data, monitor activities, and can even hijack the phone’s functions.
Once they have access to your phone, fraudsters can also send messages to the victim’s contacts, requesting money or sensitive information, all while pretending to be the phone’s owner.
How do you avoid the scam?
DIG Mohit Chawla, Himachal Pradesh State CID and Cyber Crime Department, told News18, “If you receive an unsolicited wedding invitation or any file from an unknown number, do not click on it. Ensure you verify the sender and the file before downloading anything onto your phone."
He went on to add that one must still verify files sent by trusted contacts before downloading them.
What must one do if they are a victim to this or any other cybercrime?
The citizens must immediately report any cybercrime on helpline number 1930 or www.cybercrime.gov.in and follow 'CyberDost' channels or account on social media.
Published 15 November 2024, 10:38 IST