New security vulnerability detected in Android devices, update them now: CERT-In

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Concise summary of key highlights
In one line
New Android security flaws allow arbitrary code execution and data theft, urging immediate updates.
Key points
• Critical Android vulnerabilities
Security flaws in Android versions 14, 15, and 16 allow attackers to execute arbitrary code, cause denial of service, and steal sensitive data.
• Affected components
Vulnerabilities span Android Framework, Google, NXP, STMicroelectronics, and Thales components.
• Google's response
Google has acknowledged the issue and released security patches for affected devices.
• Update process
Users can update their Android devices via Settings > System > Software update > Check for updates.
• Additional security measures
Google Drive now features AI-powered ransomware detection, pausing syncs and alerting users/admins upon detection.
Key statistics
More than three billion
Android active devices
14x more infections detected
Ransomware detection improvement
266 million
Blocked risky app installations
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Published 08 April 2026, 12:41 IST