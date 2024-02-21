New trojanised apps detected in Google Play Store

As per the latest statistics, there are more than three billion active Android devices around the world. Now, more people transact money on the phone than ever before. However, one has to be careful while operating online and if not, be ready to pay a heavy price.

With each passing day, there are thousands of cases of fraud are reported globally. Users are unknowingly installing trojanised apps onto their phones and losing their hard-earned money.

In the latest instance, fake apps with Anatsa malware have been detected on Google Play Store. Already, more than 150,000 users have downloaded five such apps, reported ThreatFabric's Mobile Threat Intelligence (MTI) team.

A fake app Phone Cleaner-File Explorer disguised as a service app to make the mobile work faster does not perform as per the description but was stealing banking details. The other app is PDF Reader-File Explorer, which operates with similar modus operandi.

To avoid detection, the malware-laced apps used to download malware in packages as firm updates and later camouflage to some other service app.

It was particularly used to target Samsung devices, but the ThreatFabric team believes, bad actors may come up with similar apps to target other branded phones.

Android phone owners are advised to be cautious when downloading apps not just from third-party websites and stores, but also on the Play Store.