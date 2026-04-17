<p>Since its launch in 2019, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/special-civilization-vii-edition-set-for-debut-on-apple-arcade-in-feb-3864385">Apple Arcade has grown bigger</a> with each passing year. It is home to some of the top gaming titles such as FIFA, NBA, F1, Call of Duty, Mario series.</p><p>Now, the popular title Nick Jr. Replay! is all set for its debut early next month on May 7. It comes with 50 retro Nick Jr. games, all authentically preserved in a vibrant, interactive universe. It offers safe and engaging gameplay that helps children build essential skills in math, reading, art, and problem-solving.</p><p>On the same day, Apple Arcade will also welcome three new games. One is Good Pizza, Great Pizza+, a story-rich, cosy cooking business simulator.</p>.Google launches AI Edge Eloquent, Gemma AI-powered speech-to-text dictation app for iPhones.<p>The other is Perchang World, touted to be a thrilling evolution of the hit physics puzzle game.</p><p>And, it is also bringing Ultimate 8 Ball Pool+. It promises photorealistic graphics. Here, players will play head-to-head pool showdowns with friends and others worldwide.</p><p>In a related development, three existing popular games -Barbie, Hello Kitty, and Star Wars get new updates with new levels.</p><p>Arriving on April 16 in Hello Kitty Island Adventure, there will be a climactic conclusion to the City Town storyline, where Hello Kitty and Usahana must team up to rescue a new friend.</p><p>On April 23, the new update to the Star Wars saga brings players all-new Adventure Mode maps inspired by Episode VI — Return of the Jedi, alongside new playable characters: fearsome bounty hunter Boba Fett and brave Ewok Wicket.</p><p>In India, Apple Arcade is available for Rs 99 per month for individuals with a one-month free trial. </p><p>There is also a family plan for Rs 365 per month with access to Apple Arcade for five members. Users can also subscribe to Apple One's bundle pack for Rs 195 per month to access Arcade in addition to benefits such as cloud storage, Apple TV+ content, Apple Fitness and more.</p><p>Apple Arcade is part of Apple One’s Individual (INR 195), Family (INR 365) monthly plans, with a one-month free trial.2</p><p>Also, customers who purchase a new iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple TV receive three months of Apple Arcade for free</p>.Google turns on end-to-end encryption security on Gmail for smartphones.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>