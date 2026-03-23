Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Hometechnology

'Not safe for kids': Social media apps should be banned for teenagers, says Pinterest CEO

Recent studies revealed that watching such videos continuously takes a toll on mental well-being, especially among kids and adolescents. There is now a medical term for it, called Brain Rot.
Last Updated : 23 March 2026, 07:01 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 March 2026, 07:01 IST
TechnologyTechnology NewsDH TechSocial mediaTikTokmobile addictionTikTok banPinterestInstagram Reelssocial media addiction

Follow us on :

Follow Us