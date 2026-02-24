<p>Nothing Inc., earlier this month, opened the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/nothing-opens-its-first-ever-india-flagship-store-in-bengaluru-3897643">company's first exclusive India store in Bengalur</a>u. Now, it is all set to introduce the next generation Phone (4a) series.</p><p>To build curiosity among the fans and prospective customers, the London-based consumer electronics firm has offered a sneak peek at the upcoming <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/nothing-phone-4a-set-for-march-5-launch-in-london-key-features-camera-battery-ram-storage-display-qualcomm-processor-details-and-more-3901736">Phone (4a) series</a>.</p><p>In the teaser, Phone (4a) is shown to retain the signature see-through design language, but looks more refined than the predecessor. Users will be able to see the internal components and the triple camera sensors.</p>.2026 may finally end 'specs race' in smartphone industry: Carl Pei.<p>If you look closer, there is a vertically aligned LED-based Glyph bar on the right side. It is touted to be much better than the predecessor. It has nine individually controllable mini-LEDs, and is said to be 40 per cent brighter than the previous (a) series. It is a patented tech, which promises to offer a more natural, neutral, and bleed-free glow.</p>.<p>“We’re going to be focused on levelling up our (a) series with the (4a). It’s our best-selling series and we’re really excited about taking this even closer to what a flagship experience is going to be across the board from materials, design to screen, camera, etc,” said Carl Pei, Nothing CEO.</p><p>As we get closer to the launch day, March 5, 2026, the company is expected to reveal key features of the Phone 4a series. But specifications of the device have already surfaced online.</p>.<p><strong>Nothing Phone (4a) series: Here's what we know so far</strong></p><p>The upcoming Phone (4a) series is likely to be available in two variants-- Phone 4a and 4a Pro. They are expected come in three new vibrant colours--blue, pink, and yellow, in addition to regular white and black shades.</p><p>The Phone 4a is said to sport a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen and supports 120Hz refresh rate.</p><p>It is expected to come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s series Gen 4 silicon, Android 16-based Nothing OS 3.0, 12GB RAM, 128GB/256GB UFS 3.1, triple camera module-- main 64MP + 50MP telephoto lens + 50MP ultra-wide sensor with LED flash on the back, 32MP front camera and a 5,500mAh battery with 50W charging speed.</p>.Google blocked 266 million risky app installations on Android phones in 2025.<p>The Phone 4a Pro is said to sport a 6.82-inch full HD AMOLED screen and supports 120Hz refresh rate.</p><p>It will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s series Gen 4 chipset, Android 16-based NothingOS 3.0, 12GB RAM, 128GB/256GB UFS 3.1, triple 50MP camera module with LED flash on the back, 32MP front camera and a 5,500mAh battery with 50W charging speed.</p><p>Also, brace for a higher price tag for the Phone (4a) series, as there are huge global supply constraints to procure RAM and storage chipsets. Most of the semiconductor companies are finding it hard to meet the demands of AI firms, who are scaling their data centres in much faster pace than ever before. And, there is a very small number of units to share with smart device makers.</p>.Google unveils Pixel 10a with dual-camera, AI photography tools and more.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>