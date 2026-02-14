Menu
Nothing opens its first-ever India flagship store in Bengaluru

This Bengaluru store is the company's first global store outside London (Nothing Store Soho at 4 Peter Street).
Last Updated : 14 February 2026, 08:29 IST
Carl Pei, co-founder, Nothing Inc, at Bengaluru Store launch on February 14, 2026.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Opening our first flagship store is a major milestone for Nothing, cementing our position as one of the fastest-growing smartphone brands in India. More than just a point of transaction, we intentionally didn’t want to build a conventional retail store. Instead, we designed this space to offer our customers a unique, immersive experience. Our goal is to build understanding, trust, and lasting relationships with our community. The Indian market highly values hands-on engagement and design-led thinking, and this store will be the platform where we invite curiosity, clearly tell our brand story, and cultivate a hub for future launches, collaborations, and community-focused experiences
Akis Evangelidis, co-founder and India President, Nothing Inc.
Fans and prospective consumers at Nothing's first flagship India Store in Bengaluru.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Published 14 February 2026, 08:29 IST
