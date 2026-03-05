<p>Nothing Inc. on Thursday (March 5) launched the new line of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/nothing-phone-4a-set-for-march-5-launch-in-london-key-features-camera-battery-ram-storage-display-qualcomm-processor-details-and-more-3901736">Phone (4a) premium Android phone</a> series in London.</p><p>As noted in the headline, it comes in two variants-- Phone (4a) and (4a) Pro.</p><p>The standard Phone (4a) features the trademark see-through design language. Users will be able to see the horizontally aligned triple-camera module and other internal components.</p><p>Also, there is a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/nothing-offers-sneak-peek-at-phone-4a-with-all-new-glyph-bar-3910079">vertically aligned LED-based Glyph bar</a> on the right side. It is touted to be much better than the predecessor. It has nine individually controllable mini-LEDs, and is said to be 40 per cent brighter than the previous (a) series. It is a patented tech, which promises to offer a more natural, neutral, and bleed-free glow.</p>.Airtel, Google bring AI-powered spam protection security to Android phones .<p>On the front, it sports a 6.78-inch 1.5K (1224 x 2720p) flexible AMOLED display, support dynamic refresh rate ( 30-120Hz), HDR10+, 10-bit colour, peak brightness of 4500 nits and is protected by Corning's Gorilla Glass 7i shield.</p><p>It also features an IP64 water-and-dust-resistant rating, dual-SIM slots, an in-display optical fingerprint sensor, a Type-C USB port, and stereo speakers.</p><p>Under the hood, it houses 4nm class Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 octa-core with Adreno 722 GPU, Android 16-based Nothing OS 4.1, 8GB / 12GB LPDD4X RAM, 128GB / 256GB UFS 3.1 storage, and a 5,400mAh battery with 50W wired charging speed.</p>.<p>It boasts of a triple camera module-- main 50MP camera (with f/1.88 aperture, 1/1.56-inch Samsung GN9 sensor, OIS: Optical Image Stabilisation) + 8MP 120-degree ultra-wide camera (with IMX355 sensor, f/2.2) + 50MP (with 1/2.75-inch Samsung JN5 3.5x periscope telephoto, OIS, 7x lossless zoom, up to 70x ultra zoom) with LED flash. On the front, it houses 32MP (with a 1/3.44-inch Samsung KD1 sensor, f/2.2). Both the front and the back cameras can record 4K videos at 30 fps (frames per second).</p><p>The premium Phone (4a) Pro takes inspiration from the premium Phone 3. It flaunts the triple camera module with Glyph Matrix. It features a micro-LED display that offers a smarter, more expressive way to notify the user. </p><p>It will also support Glyph Toys, a playful extension of Glyph Matrix, which brings quick tools such as Battery indicator, Timer, Digital Clock, Solar Path, and Glyph Mirror.</p><p>It sports a 6.83-inch (260 x 2800 pixels) 1.5K flexible AMOLED display, 30-144Hz adaptive refresh rate, 480Hz touch sampling rate, 2160Hz PWM dimming, HDR10+, 10-bit colour, 1600 nits outdoor / 5000 nits peak brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection</p><p>It also features IP65 water-and-dust-resistant rating, dual-SIM slots, an in-display optical fingerprint sensor, a Type-C USB port, and stereo speakers.</p><p>Inside, it comes with a 4nm class Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 octa-core with Adreno 722 GPU, Android 16-based Nothing OS 4.1, 8GB / 12GB LPDD5X RAM, 128GB / 256GB UFS 3.1 storage, and a 5,400mAh battery with 50W wired charging speed.</p><p>It features a triple camera module-- main 50MP camera (with 1/1.56″ Sony LYT700c sensor, f/1.88 aperture, OIS) + 8MP 120-degree ultra-wide camera (with IMX355 sensor, f/2.2) + 50MP (with 1/2.75-inch Samsung JN5 3.5x periscope telephoto, OIS, 7x in-sensor zoom, up to 140x hybrid zoom) with LED flash. On the front, it houses 32MP (with a 1/3.44-inch Samsung KD1 sensor, f/2.2). Both the front and the back cameras can record 4K videos at 30 fps (frames per second).</p>.<p>The Nothing Phone (4a) is available in four colours--black, blue, pink and white. It is available in three configurations-- 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, 8GB RAM + 256GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage-- for Rs 31,999, Rs 34,999 and Rs 37,999.</p><p>The Phone (4a) Pro is available in three colours-- black, pink and silver. It comes in three options-- 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, 8GB RAM + 256GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage-- for Rs. 39,999, Rs 42,999 and Rs 45,999, respectively.</p><p>For a limited time, the company is offering up to Rs 7,000 (Rs 3,000 cash back + Rs 4,000 exchange bonus) and Rs 5,000 (Rs 4,000 cash back + Rs 1,000 exchange bonus) discount on the Phone (4a) and Phone (4a) Pro, respectively, via EMI plans on select bank cards</p><p>They will be available on Flipkart, Vijay Sales, Croma and other authorised sales on March 13 in India.</p><p>In Bengaluru, Nothing's drop sale is happening at the company's exclusive store in Indiranagar, which opened a few weeks ago. First 100 customers, the company will offer an engraved edition of Phone (4a), paired with a complimentary Ear (a) series buds. Also, they will be eligible to buy the CMF Buds 2 Plus for just Rs 999, down from the MRP of Rs 4,999.</p>.Nothing to host Phone (4a) drop sale in Bengaluru this weekend.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>