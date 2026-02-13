Nothing Phone 4a launching soon: Here's what to expect

<p>Emerging smartphone brand Nothing Inc. has begun teasing the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/all-new-phone-4a-series-coming-soon-confirms-nothing-co-founder-3886314">upcoming Phone 4a</a>. So far, it has given hints on colour options, but not on device specifications and price.</p><p>The Phone 4a series is expected to make its debut early next month, most probably on March 5. It is likely to be available in two variants-- Phone 4a and 4a Pro. Unlike the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/gadgets/nothing-phone-3a-review-bang-for-the-buck-3463965">predecessors,</a> which came in dull black and white options, the new phones are expected come in three new vibrant colours--blue, pink, and yellow, in addition to regular white and black shades.</p><p>The Phone 4a is said to sport a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen and support 120Hz refresh rate.</p>.Google offers sneak peek at Pixel 10a ahead of launch; what to expect.<p>It will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 series Gen 4 silicon, Android 16-based NothingOS 3.0, 12GB RAM, 128GB/256GB UFS 3.1, triple camera module-- main 64MP + 50MP telephoto lens + 50MP ultra-wide sensor with LED flash on the back, 32MP front camera and a 5,500mAh battery with 50W charging speed.</p><p>The Phone 4a Pro is said to sport a 6.82-inch full HD AMOLED screen, support 120Hz refresh rate.</p>.<p>It will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 series Gen 4 chipset, Android 16-based NothingOS 3.0, 12GB RAM, 128GB/256GB UFS 3.1, triple 50MP camera module with LED flash on the back, 32MP front camera and a 5,500mAh battery with 50W charging speed.</p><p>Reports indicate that the prices of the Nothing Phone 4a are likely to be higher compared to the predecessor's launch price, due to global supply constraints. Most of the semiconductor companies are finding it hard to meet the demands of AI firms, who are scaling their data centres in much faster pace than ever before.</p><p>Since mid- 2025, almost every smartphone makers have increased the prices of the phones. Only big firms like Apple and Samsung, which have locked in multi-year deals, have managed to keep the prices of their devices stable.</p><p>Last year, the prices of the 3a and 3a Pro started at Rs 24,999 and Rs 28,999, respectively. In 2026, the Phone 4a and 4a Pro may cost more.</p>.2026 may finally end 'specs race' in smartphone industry: Carl Pei.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>