Buggy software (only initially), after updates most of the issues got addressed

Specifications:

Display: 6.83-inch (260 x 2800 pixels) 1.5K flexible AMOLED display, 30-144Hz adaptive refresh rate, 480Hz touch sampling rate, 2160Hz PWM dimming, HDR10+, 10-bit colour, 1600 nits outdoor / 5000 nits peak brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection and IP65 rating | Processor: nm class Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 octa-core with Adreno 722 GPU | Operating System: Android 16-based Nothing OS 4.1 | Primary Camera: 50MP camera (with 1/1.56″ Sony LYT700c sensor, f/1.88 aperture, OIS) + 8MP 120-degree ultra-wide camera (with IMX355 sensor, f/2.2) + 50MP (with 1/2.75-inch Samsung JN5 3.5x periscope telephoto, OIS, 7x in-sensor zoom, up to 140x hybrid zoom) with LED flash | Front Camera: 32MP (with a 1/3.44-inch Samsung KD1 sensor, f/2.2) | Battery: 5,400mAh battery with 50W wired charging speed | RAM + Storage configurations: 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, 8GB RAM + 256GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage | Colours: black, pink and silver | Price: Starts at Rs 39,999