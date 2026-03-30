Nothing Phone (4a) Review: Reliable performer with cool unique design

Buggy software. It's not deal breaker, as this can be fixed with future updates

Specifications:

Display | 6.78-inch 1.5K (1224 x 2720p) flexible AMOLED display with 10-bit colour depth, and support dynamic refresh rate (30-120Hz) | Durability: Corning's Gorilla Glass 7i shield for the display and IP64 water-and-dust-resistant rating | Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 | Main camera: 50MP camera (with f/1.88 aperture, 1/1.56-inch Samsung GN9 sensor, OIS: Optical Image Stabilisation) + 8MP 120-degree ultra-wide camera (with IMX355 sensor, f/2.2) + 50MP (with 1/2.75-inch Samsung JN5 3.5x periscope telephoto, OIS, 7x lossless zoom, up to 70x ultra zoom) with LED flash | Front camera: 32MP (with a 1/3.44-inch Samsung KD1 sensor, f/2.2) | Battery: 5,400mAh with 50W wired charging and 7.5W reverse wired charging | Configuration:: 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, 8GB RAM + 256GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage | Price: Starts at Rs 31,999