<p>London-based consumer electronics company Nothing Inc. has confirmed to launch the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/nothing-phone-4a-launching-soon-heres-what-to-expect-3897055">all-new Phone (4a) series</a> early next month.</p><p>The company has announced to host the event in Central Saint Martins, London, on March 5, 202,6 at 10:30 GMT (4:00 pm IST).</p><p>Phone (4a) series: Here's what to expect at the Nothing's London event</p><p>The upcoming Phone (4a) series is likely to be available in two variants-- Phone 4a and 4a Pro. Unlike the predecessors, which came in dull black and white options, the new phones are expected come in three new vibrant colours--blue, pink, and yellow, in addition to regular white and black shades.</p>.Nothing opens its first-ever India flagship store in Bengaluru.<p>The Phone 4a is said to sport a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen and supports 120Hz refresh rate.</p><p>It will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s series Gen 4 silicon, Android 16-based NothingOS 3.0, 12GB RAM, 128GB/256GB UFS 3.1, triple camera module-- main 64MP + 50MP telephoto lens + 50MP ultra-wide sensor with LED flash on the back, 32MP front camera and a 5,500mAh battery with 50W charging speed.</p>.<p>The Phone 4a Pro is said to sport a 6.82-inch full HD AMOLED screen, and supports 120Hz refresh rate.</p><p>It will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s series Gen 4 chipset, Android 16-based NothingOS 3.0, 12GB RAM, 128GB/256GB UFS 3.1, triple 50MP camera module with LED flash on the back, 32MP front camera and a 5,500mAh battery with 50W charging speed.</p><p>Reports indicate that the prices of the Nothing Phone 4a are likely to be higher compared to the predecessor's launch price, due to global supply constraints. Most of the semiconductor companies are finding it hard to meet the demands of AI firms, who are scaling their data centres in much faster pace than ever before.</p>.Google offers sneak peek at Pixel 10a ahead of launch; what to expect.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>