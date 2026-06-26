Nothing to bring all-new Phone 4(b) series in India early next month

Nothing Inc. to launch mid-range Phone 4(b) series in India on July 7 with Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 and AMOLED display.

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Key facts

• Launch date The Phone 4(b) series is scheduled for release in India on July 7, as announced by Nothing Inc. via X platform.

• Hardware specifications The device features a 6.7-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 chipset, and a 5,000mAh battery.

• Camera and storage It includes a dual-camera setup with a 50MP main sensor, 32MP front camera, and storage options of 128GB or 256GB paired with 8GB RAM.

• Software and design The Phone 4(b) will run Android 16-based Nothing OS 4.0 and is expected in blue, black, and white colour variants with a polycarbonate back panel.