Nothing to bring all-new Phone 4(b) series in India early next month

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Concise summary of key highlights
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Nothing Inc. to launch mid-range Phone 4(b) series in India on July 7 with Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 and AMOLED display.
Key facts
• Launch date
The Phone 4(b) series is scheduled for release in India on July 7, as announced by Nothing Inc. via X platform.
• Hardware specifications
The device features a 6.7-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 chipset, and a 5,000mAh battery.
• Camera and storage
It includes a dual-camera setup with a 50MP main sensor, 32MP front camera, and storage options of 128GB or 256GB paired with 8GB RAM.
• Software and design
The Phone 4(b) will run Android 16-based Nothing OS 4.0 and is expected in blue, black, and white colour variants with a polycarbonate back panel.
• CMF subsidiary update
Nothing’s subsidiary CMF has postponed the launch of CMF Phone 3 Pro due to a surge in RAM and storage chipset prices.
Key statistics
120Hz
Display refresh rate
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Published 26 June 2026, 18:27 IST