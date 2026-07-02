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Nothing to bring special Phone 4(b) RCB Edition

Three RCB players, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd and Tim David got the first glimpse of the upcoming Android-powered Phone 4(b).
Last Updated : 02 July 2026, 07:04 IST
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Quick summary - click for full details
Concise summary of key highlights

Nothing to bring special Phone 4(b) RCB Edition

In one line
Nothing Inc unveils limited-edition Phone 4(b) RCB Edition ahead of its July 7 launch.
Key points
Special RCB Edition
Nothing Inc will release a limited-edition Phone 4(b) RCB Edition inspired by Royal Challengers Bengaluru, featuring RCB-themed colours and accessories.
Exclusive Launch Details
The Phone 4(b) RCB Edition will be available in extremely limited quantities, exclusively through Nothing’s official store in Bengaluru on July 7.
Design and Features
The device will sport a red and gold-hued design, a 6.7-inch 1.5K AMOLED display, Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 chipset, and a 50MP dual-camera setup.
Standard Model Comparison
The RCB Edition retains the same internal specifications as the standard Phone 4(b), including storage options, battery capacity, and Nothing OS 4.0.
RCB Partnership
The collaboration with RCB follows their back-to-back IPL championship wins, with players Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, and Tim David previewing the device.
Key statistics
July 7
Launch date for RCB Edition
120Hz
Display refresh rate
5,400mAh
Battery capacity
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Nothing Inc. Store launched in Indiranagar, Bengaluru on Saturday, February 14, 2026.

Nothing Inc. Store launched in Indiranagar, Bengaluru on Saturday, February 14, 2026.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

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Published 02 July 2026, 07:04 IST
TechnologyTechnology NewsIPLRCBRoyal Challengers BangaloreDH TechsmartphoneNothing phoneNothing Inc

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