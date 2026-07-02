Nothing to bring special Phone 4(b) RCB Edition

Nothing Inc unveils limited-edition Phone 4(b) RCB Edition ahead of its July 7 launch.

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Key points

• Special RCB Edition Nothing Inc will release a limited-edition Phone 4(b) RCB Edition inspired by Royal Challengers Bengaluru, featuring RCB-themed colours and accessories.

• Exclusive Launch Details The Phone 4(b) RCB Edition will be available in extremely limited quantities, exclusively through Nothing’s official store in Bengaluru on July 7.

• Design and Features The device will sport a red and gold-hued design, a 6.7-inch 1.5K AMOLED display, Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 chipset, and a 50MP dual-camera setup.

• Standard Model Comparison The RCB Edition retains the same internal specifications as the standard Phone 4(b), including storage options, battery capacity, and Nothing OS 4.0.