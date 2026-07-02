Nothing to bring special Phone 4(b) RCB Edition

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Nothing Inc unveils limited-edition Phone 4(b) RCB Edition ahead of its July 7 launch.
Key points
• Special RCB Edition
Nothing Inc will release a limited-edition Phone 4(b) RCB Edition inspired by Royal Challengers Bengaluru, featuring RCB-themed colours and accessories.
• Exclusive Launch Details
The Phone 4(b) RCB Edition will be available in extremely limited quantities, exclusively through Nothing’s official store in Bengaluru on July 7.
• Design and Features
The device will sport a red and gold-hued design, a 6.7-inch 1.5K AMOLED display, Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 chipset, and a 50MP dual-camera setup.
• Standard Model Comparison
The RCB Edition retains the same internal specifications as the standard Phone 4(b), including storage options, battery capacity, and Nothing OS 4.0.
• RCB Partnership
The collaboration with RCB follows their back-to-back IPL championship wins, with players Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, and Tim David previewing the device.
Key statistics
July 7
Launch date for RCB Edition
120Hz
Display refresh rate
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Nothing Inc. Store launched in Indiranagar, Bengaluru on Saturday, February 14, 2026.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Published 02 July 2026, 07:04 IST