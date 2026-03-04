<p>Nothing Inc is all geared up to launch the much-awaited <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/nothing-phone-4a-set-for-march-5-launch-in-london-key-features-camera-battery-ram-storage-display-qualcomm-processor-details-and-more-3901736">Phone (4a) series this week on March 5 in London</a>.</p><p>Long before the devices go on sale worldwide, the company plans to host a special drop sale in two global cities, London and Bengaluru in India, this weekend on March 7.</p><p>Nothing's drop sale is happening at the company's exclusive store in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/nothing-opens-its-first-ever-india-flagship-store-in-bengaluru-3897643">Indiranagar, which opened a few weeks ago</a>. First 100 customers, the company will offer an engraved edition of Phone (4a), paired with a complimentary Ear (a) series buds. Also, they will be eligible to buy the CMF Buds 2 Plus for just Rs 999, down from the MRP of Rs 4,999.</p>.March 2026: Top smartphones launching this month.<p><strong>Nothing Phone (4a): Here's what we know so far</strong></p><p>The upcoming Phone (4a) series is likely to be available in two variants-- Phone 4a and 4a Pro. They are expected come in two new vibrant colours--pink and blue, in addition to regular white and black shades.</p><p>The Phone 4a is said to sport a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen and supports 120Hz refresh rate.</p>.<p>It is expected to come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s series Gen 4 silicon, Android 16-based Nothing OS 3.0, 12GB RAM, 128GB/256GB UFS 3.1, triple camera module-- main 64MP + 50MP telephoto lens + 50MP ultra-wide sensor with LED flash on the back, 32MP front camera and a 5,500mAh battery with 50W charging speed.</p><p>The Phone 4a Pro is said to sport a 6.82-inch full HD AMOLED screen and supports 120Hz refresh rate.</p><p>It will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s series Gen 4 chipset, Android 16-based NothingOS 3.0, 12GB RAM, 128GB/256GB UFS 3.1, triple 50MP camera module with LED flash on the back, 32MP front camera and a 5,500mAh battery with 50W charging speed.</p>.<p>Also, brace for a higher price tag for the Phone (4a) series, as there are huge global supply constraints to procure RAM and storage chipsets. Most of the semiconductor companies are finding it hard to meet the demands of AI firms, who are scaling their data centres in much faster pace than ever before. And, there is a very small number of units to share with smart device makers.</p>.Airtel, Google bring AI-powered spam protection security to Android phones .<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>