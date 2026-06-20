Nothing to skip CMF Phone 3 Pro launch, but ready with Plan (b)

CMF cancels Phone 3 Pro launch due to rising costs, but unveils budget Phone (b) series as alternative.

In one line

Key points

• Launch delay CMF Phone 3 Pro launch postponed from 2026 due to steep inflation in component costs, particularly memory chipsets.

• Plan B unveiled Nothing Inc. introduces the Phone (b) series as an alternative, hinted via a GIF on X platform, with two variants expected.

• Pricing strategy Phone (b) series likely priced around Rs 18,999 for both standard and Pro models.

• Android 17 rollout Nothing Inc. to begin beta testing for select models and release Android 17-based NothingOS 5.0 in coming months.