Nothing to skip CMF Phone 3 Pro launch, but ready with Plan (b)

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Concise summary of key highlights
In one line
CMF cancels Phone 3 Pro launch due to rising costs, but unveils budget Phone (b) series as alternative.
Key points
• Launch delay
CMF Phone 3 Pro launch postponed from 2026 due to steep inflation in component costs, particularly memory chipsets.
• Plan B unveiled
Nothing Inc. introduces the Phone (b) series as an alternative, hinted via a GIF on X platform, with two variants expected.
• Pricing strategy
Phone (b) series likely priced around Rs 18,999 for both standard and Pro models.
• Android 17 rollout
Nothing Inc. to begin beta testing for select models and release Android 17-based NothingOS 5.0 in coming months.
• Eligible devices
Devices launched in 2025 and 2026, including Nothing Phone 2, Phone 2a, Phone 3 series, and CMF Phone 2 Pro, will receive NothingOS 5.0.
Key statistics
Rs 18,999
Expected price of Phone (b) series
In the coming months
Android 17 release timeline
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Published 20 June 2026, 10:27 IST