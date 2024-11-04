November 2024: Top smartphones launching this month

The new ROG Phone 9 series is expected to come with two variants-- ROG Phone 9 and Phone 9 Pro on November 19.

They will feature a 6.78-inch full HD+ AMOLED display, 16GB RAM, 256/512GB storage, Android 15 OS, and a 32MP front camera and will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor with a dedicated cooling system to ensure the device runs smoothly and doesn't overheat when performing heavy-duty tasks such as playing graphics-rich gaming titles.

The regular ROG Phone 9 is expected to come with a triple-camera module --a main 50MP sensor with a 13MP ultra-wide camera and a 5MP macro camera with LED flash.

The top-end ROG Phone 9 Pro is said to come with a triple-camera module--the main 50MP sensor with a 13MP ultra-wide camera and a 32MP telephoto lens with LED flash.