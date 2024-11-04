Home
technology

November 2024: Top smartphones launching this month

This month, Asus, iQOO, Realme, and others are gearing up to bring all-new phones in a wide range of price bands worldwide.
ohit KVN
Rohit KVN
Last Updated : 04 November 2024, 10:48 IST

Asus ROG Phone 9 series

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

The new ROG Phone 9 series is expected to come with two variants-- ROG Phone 9 and Phone 9 Pro on November 19.

They will feature a 6.78-inch full HD+ AMOLED display, 16GB RAM, 256/512GB storage, Android 15 OS, and a 32MP front camera and will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor with a dedicated cooling system to ensure the device runs smoothly and doesn't overheat when performing heavy-duty tasks such as playing graphics-rich gaming titles.

The regular ROG Phone 9 is expected to come with a triple-camera module --a main 50MP sensor with a 13MP ultra-wide camera and a 5MP macro camera with LED flash.

The top-end ROG Phone 9 Pro is said to come with a triple-camera module--the main 50MP sensor with a 13MP ultra-wide camera and a 32MP telephoto lens with LED flash.

Oppo Find X8 series

Credit: Oppo India

The company has not officially revealed the launch date, but has confirmed to bring the Oppo Find X8 series in November.

It is said to come with a 6.59-inch 1.5K LTPO AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate.

Under the hood, it is expected to come with a MediaTek Dimensity 9400 processor, Android 15-based ColorOS 15, 12GB/16GB RAM, 256GB storage and a massive 5,630mAh battery with 100W wired fast charging capability. It will also support up to 50W wireless charging speed.

On the back, it is said to feature a triple camera module-- the main 50MP camera with a 50MP ultra-wide angle lens and a 50MP telephoto camera with LED flash. And, on the front, it will have a 32MP sensor for selfies and video calling.

Realme GT 7 Pro

Credit: Realme India

The new phone is slated for launch on November 26. It is touted to be the first smartphone with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite to hit stores in India.

The company has revealed that the GT 7 Pro will come with Mars Design featuring a distinctive texture similar to Mars' surface terrain, achieved through advanced multi-layer anti-glare technology.

The new phone is said to come with top-end camera hardware with Artificial Intelligence-powered photography features including AI Motion Deblur technology, AI Telephoto Ultra Clarity & AI Game Super Resolution. It will also support the AI Sketch to Image feature.

iQOO 13

Credit: iQOO

The new iQOO 13 is said to feature a 6.82-inch LPTO OLED display with 144Hz refresh rate and an in-display fingerprint sensor. It will come with an IP68/69 water-and-dust resistant rating.

Inside, the device runs Android 15 OS with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, 16GB RAM, 256GB/512GB/1TB storage, and a massive 6,150mAh battery with 120W wired fast charging capability.

iQOO 13 is said to feature a triple-camera module-- a main 50MP camera (with OIS: Optical Image Stabilisation), a 50MP ultra-wide angle lens and a 50MP telephoto camera with LED flash. On the front, it will come with a 32MP camera.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.

Published 04 November 2024, 10:48 IST
