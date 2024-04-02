Now, you can use directly access ChatGPT online as OpenAI drops sign-up option

OpenAI has dropped the sign-up option for users to access the generative Artificial Intelligence (gen AI)-powered ChatGPT bot.
Interested people can go to the OpenAI ChatGTP website and start interacting with the gen AI chatbot(ChatGPT v3.5 ). It can respond to all general queries, help with homework for children, and assist authors with writer's block to get going with a creative feature lede for the book.
However, there are limitations compared to the premium ChatGPT Plus plans.
Without the account, OpenAI offers a maximum token limit of 4,096 per day. This means users can interact with a maximum of 3,000 words. Also, the Large Language Model (LLM) data set is limited to the year 2021. It won't be able get you historical facts that happened after 2021.
OpenAI now allows instant access to ChatGPT with an account sign-up option.
Photo Credit: OpenAI
Add to that, ChatGPT will not save the old interactions. This means he/she cannot resume from exactly at the point it was last left in the previous interaction.
Also, it should be noted that OpenAI will store the conversation between the users to train its large language model (LLM) that runs the ChatGPT.
If the user does not want the OpenAI to store the session, there is an option to disable it.
Here's how to opt out of this in Settings:
Just tap on the help button (? icon) in the bottom right corner and select settings.
How to disable ChatGPT session recording.
PhotoCredit: OpenAI
Though there are limitations compared to the ChatGPT Plus plan, it will offer a chance for new curious users to try out the capabilities of the gen AI chatbot first-hand.
Once they get hooked to it, there is a high probability of people opting for a premium subscription plan to interact with ChatGPT 4 and ChatGPT 4 Turbo, which can generate images, reply with voice, higher token limits, review old chats and the LLM data is updated up to December 2023.
It's core to our mission to make tools like ChatGPT broadly available so that people can experience the benefits of AI. More than 100 million people across 185 countries use ChatGPT weekly to learn something new, find creative inspiration, and get answers to their questions. Starting today, you can use ChatGPT instantly, without needing to sign-up. We're rolling this out gradually, with the aim to make AI accessible to anyone curious about its capabilities.said OpenAI
Recently, OpenAI launched new gen AI model Sora, which can churn out 60-second videos with just text prompts.
