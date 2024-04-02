Now, you can use directly access ChatGPT online as OpenAI drops sign-up option

OpenAI has dropped the sign-up option for users to access the generative Artificial Intelligence (gen AI)-powered ChatGPT bot.

Interested people can go to the OpenAI ChatGTP website and start interacting with the gen AI chatbot(ChatGPT v3.5 ). It can respond to all general queries, help with homework for children, and assist authors with writer's block to get going with a creative feature lede for the book.

However, there are limitations compared to the premium ChatGPT Plus plans.

Without the account, OpenAI offers a maximum token limit of 4,096 per day. This means users can interact with a maximum of 3,000 words. Also, the Large Language Model (LLM) data set is limited to the year 2021. It won't be able get you historical facts that happened after 2021.