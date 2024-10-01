October 2024: Top smartphones launching in India this month

Lava Agni 3 series teaser.
Credit: Lava International Ltd.
Lava International Ltd is slated to launch the new Agni 3 series phone later this week on October 4.
It is said to come with a big 1.5K curved AMOLED display. It will support a 120Hz screen refresh rate.
The interesting aspect of the device is that it is expected to feature a small secondary 1.74-inch AMOLED-based display panel, which can assist users to read messages, see time and screen callers, without having to lift the phone on the table.
And, like Apple's iPhone 16 series and iPhone 15 Pro models, the upcoming Agni 3 phone will come with a standalone action button. It can be programmed to launch the user's favourite apps or launch a camera or any other action he/she wants.
Also, it will feature MediaTek Dimensity 7300X processor, and come with a triple camera module including the main 50MP sensor along with the ultrawide camera and telephoto lens.
[Representational Image]
In Picture: Vivo X100 5G series.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
The company is slated to launch the new X200 series in China on October 13. It is expected to come in two variants-- X200 and X200 Pro.
The standard X200 is said to sport a 6.3-inch 1.5K OLED LTPO screen. It will house MediaTek Dimensity 9400 octa-core processor, a 5,600mAh battery with 90W fast charging capability and come with improved camera hardware including a 50MP sensor with OIS (Optical Image Stabilisation) and a bigger periscope camera sensor.
The top-end Vivo X200 Pro model will come with a bigger 6.8-inch 1.5K 8T LTPO OLED display, MediaTek 9400 octa-core processor, and a massive 6,000mAh battery with 90W fast charging capability.
As far as the main photography hardware is concerned, it is expected to feature a triple-camera module-- main 50MP sensor backed by a 50MP ultrawide lens, and a 200MP periscope telephoto sensor with LED flash on the back.
[Representational Image]
In Picture: Xiaomi 14 series.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Xiaomi is expected to launch the new premium phone Xiaomi 15 on October 23. There is very little information about the specifications of the device.
Initially, it will be offered in variants-- Xiaomi 15 and 15 Pro (6.74-inch). Both the devices are expected come with a 2K OLED display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and a 6,000mAh battery with up to 90W fast charging capability.
The Pro model is said to feature a triple camera module-- main 50MP (with OmniVision OV50K sensor) with 50MP ultrawide lens, and a 50MP (with Sony IMX8-series) periscope telephoto camera with up to 5x optical zoom and LED flash.
[Representational Image]
In Picture: OnePlus 12 series.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
OnePlus is all set to introduce the new OnePlus 13 in China later this month on October 24.
The new phone is said to come with soon-to-be-launched Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 silicon. It is touted as Qualcomm's most powerful chipset for mobiles to date. It is also said to be more efficient than the recently announced Appel A18 silicon (for iPhone 16 series).
OnePlus 13 is also expected to come with a refined design compared to its predecessor. Also, it is said to feature improved camera hardware and faster battery charging capability.
Also, it is expected to come with a 6.8-inch 2K curved AMOLED display.
[Representational Image]
In Picture: Tecno Pova 6 Pro series phone.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Tecno Mobile launched two foldable phones-- Phantom V Fold2 and Flip2 in September but are currently available only in Africa. Latest reports suggest the company is likely to introduce the devices in India and other South East countries this month.
The premium V Fold2 features a 6.42-inch cover display and a wide 7.85-inch 3D LTPO AMOLED main display inside.
The device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ processor with 12GB RAM, 512GB storage, Android 14 OS and a 4,860mah battery.
It will come with a triple camera module-- main 50MP + 50MP + 13MP ultra-wide- LED flash on the back. It will feature a 32MP sensor on the cover display panel on the front and another 16MP selfie camera on the wide screen inside.
On the other hand, the V Flip2 sports a small 1.32-inch cover display and a 6.9-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,640 pixels) AMOLED-based foldable display inside.
It comes with MediaTek Dimensity 8020 chipset, 12GB RAM, 128GB/256GB storage, a dual-camera module-- 64MP + 13MP- with LED flash on the back, a 32MP front camera, and a 4,000mAh battery.