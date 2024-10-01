October 2024: Top smartphones launching in India this month

Lava International Ltd is slated to launch the new Agni 3 series phone later this week on October 4.

It is said to come with a big 1.5K curved AMOLED display. It will support a 120Hz screen refresh rate.

The interesting aspect of the device is that it is expected to feature a small secondary 1.74-inch AMOLED-based display panel, which can assist users to read messages, see time and screen callers, without having to lift the phone on the table.

And, like Apple's iPhone 16 series and iPhone 15 Pro models, the upcoming Agni 3 phone will come with a standalone action button. It can be programmed to launch the user's favourite apps or launch a camera or any other action he/she wants.

Also, it will feature MediaTek Dimensity 7300X processor, and come with a triple camera module including the main 50MP sensor along with the ultrawide camera and telephoto lens.