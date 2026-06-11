One UI 9.0: Samsung to expand Android 17 beta testing to more older devices soon

<p>Last month, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/samsung-begins-android-17-based-oneui-9-beta-testing-for-galaxy-s26-series-4002484">Samsung began offering Android 17-based One UI 9 beta to the Galaxy S26 series</a>. Now, reports are coming that the company is preparing to expand the beta testing to older devices.</p><p>Besides the Galaxy S25 (S25, S25 Plus and S25 Ultra), Samsung is working on One UI 9 beta for the <a href="https://www.sammobile.com/news/samsung-developing-one-ui-9-0-galaxy-a57-galaxy-a34/">Galaxy A57, A34</a> and A17 series,<a href="https://www.sammobile.com/news/one-ui-9-0-galaxy-a17-now-under-development"> reported</a> SamMobile.</p>.Samsung may bring two Galaxy Fold8 variants; what we know so far.<p>One UI 9 is said to come with creative utility tools, customisation options, a more accessible mobile experience, and stronger protection against cybersecurity threats.</p><p>In addition to Android 17 features, Samsung is bringing its own set of improvements with One UI 9 for Galaxy devices.</p><p><strong>One UI 9.0: Here's what Android 17-based features are coming to Samsung phones</strong></p><p>1) Samsung Notes: With the new One Ui 9, the productivity app gains new creative tools, including decorative tapes and a wider variety of pen line styles.</p><p>2) Contacts app: It will offer direct access to Creative Studio for users to develop personalised profile cards without the need to switch between apps.</p><p>3) The updated Quick Panel: With One UI 9, the Quick Panel will offer users greater control over its layout. Brightness, sound and media player are each independently adjustable, with more size options to suit individual preferences.</p><p>4) Accessibility: Samsung is bringing an improved adjustable Mouse Key speed that enables smoother cursor control and a combined TalkBack feature that brings together features previously offered separately by Google and Samsung. </p><p>5) Text Spotlight feature: It displays the selected text larger or more clearly in a floating window to make reading easier on the compact screen of the phone.</p><p>6) User privacy security: Once updated to One UI 9, the phone will regularly scan for suspicious apps and potential threats. And, when new high-risk apps are detected, it warns users, blocks installation, and recommends deletion.</p><p>Interested users can apply to join the beta program via the Samsung Members app.</p>.Android 17 to bring AI scam detection, new potent anti-theft tools & more.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>