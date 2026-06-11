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Hometechnology

One UI 9.0: Samsung to expand Android 17 beta testing to more older devices soon

In addition to Android 17 features, Samsung is bringing its own set of improvements with One UI 9 for Galaxy devices.
Last Updated : 11 June 2026, 13:04 IST
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Published 11 June 2026, 13:04 IST
TechnologyTechnology NewsDH TechAndroidSamsungsmartphonesOne UI

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