OnePlus 13 may launch first in China next month

Popular smartphone maker OnePlus is expected to introduce the company's new premium phone OnePlus 13 next month.
With specifying the exact date of launch, Louis Lee, the company's China head on Weibo (the Chinese equivalent of X platform) has hinted that the OnePlus 12 successor may be revealed in October.
Lee added that the OnePlus 13 will come with Snapdragon 8 Gen 4. It should be noted that Qualcomm is scheduled to announce the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 on October 24. So, many believe the OnePlus 13 may probably make its debut in the last week of October.
The upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 is touted as Qualcomm's most powerful chipset for mobiles to date. It is also said to be more efficient than the recently announced Appel A18 silicon (for iPhone 16 series).
OnePlus 13 is also expected to come with a refined design compared to its predecessor. Also, it is said to feature improved camera hardware and faster battery charging capability.
Also, it is expected to come with a 6.8-inch 2K curved AMOLED display.
Usually, OnePlus launches premium phones first in China and later introduces the global variant in India and Western markets. We expect the global variant of OnePlus 13 to launch in December 2024 or January 2025.
Published 10 September 2024, 15:47 IST