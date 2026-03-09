<p>As part of the promotional Electronics Premier League sale, Amazon is offering big discounts on the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/gadgets/oneplus-unveils-premium-android-phones-oneplus-13-13r-series-3345330">OnePlus 13R series</a> in India.</p><p>The flagship OnePlus 13R made its debut in early 2025 with a launch price starting at 42,999. Now, it is available with big discounts. It can be purchased for Rs 39,999, and additionally, Amazon is offering an extra Rs 2,000 off via HDFC EMI plans.</p>.Google rolls out March 2026 update with critical security patches to Android phones.<p>Further, there is also a lucrative exchange deal with Rs 37,700, provided the older phone is in full working condition and doesn't have any visible physical damage.</p><p><strong>Is it worth buying the OnePlus 13R now?</strong></p><p>Yes. It is a worthy investment. Though the device is a little over one year in the market, the internal hardware is good enough to deliver smooth performance for at least three-four years.</p><p>It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 octa-core processor, which is good enough to run graphics-intensive gaming titles and remain stable while performing heavy-duty tasks such as recording high-resolution videos or running generative Artificial Intelligence applications.</p>.<p>Also, it sports a 6.78-inch 1.5K LTPO AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and the company is offering a lifetime warranty on the display against green line issues.</p><p>It runs Android 15-based OxygenOS, supports up to 16GB RAM, 128GB/256GB/512GB internal storage and a massive 6,000mAh battery.</p><p>The OnePlus phones are guaranteed four years of Android OS updates and an additional year of software security support. </p><p>It also features a Hasselblad camera system-based triple camera module--main 50MP sensor with a 50MP ultra-wide camera and a 50MP periscope telephoto sensor with LED flash. It is expected to come with a 16MP front camera for selfies and video calling.</p>.OnePlus 13R review: Feature-rich flagship phone without premium price-tag.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>