<p>After months of speculation, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/new-oneplus-15t-series-set-for-launch-this-month-end-3926755">OnePlus pulled the wraps off the all-new OnePlus 15T series</a> in China.</p><p>It sports a 6.32-inch (2640×1216 pixels) 1.5K (2640×1216p) AMOLED display with variable refresh rate (60/90/120/144/165Hz) and pixel density of 460ppi (pixels per inch).</p><p>It comes with Oppo's Crystal Shield Glass, IP66/IP68/IP69/IP69K ratings, a Type-C USB port, an infrared sensor, stereo speakers, and an in-display 3D ultrasonic fingerprint sensor.</p>.Google Pixel 10a Review: Fine-tuned with new AI features.<p>The device is powered by Qualcomm's 3nm class Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, Adreno 840 GPU, Android 16-based ColorOS 16, 12GB / 16GB LPDDR5X Ultra Pro RAM, 256GB / 512GB / 1TB UFS 4.1 storage, and a 7,500mAh battery with 100W superVOOC fast charging capability.</p>.<p>It also boasts a dual-camera module-- a main 50MP (with Sony sensor with f/1.8 aperture, OIS: Optical Image Stabilisation) + 50MP 3.5x periscope telephoto camera (f/2.8, OIS) with LED flash on the back. It can record 4K Dolby Vision videos at 120 frames per second (fps), and 8K videos as well.</p><p>On the front, it houses a 16MP (f/2.4) with up to 1080P video recording capability.</p><p>The company is offering the device in three colours-- healing white chocolate, relaxing matcha (green) and pure cocoa (brown). </p><p>It comes in five configurations-- 12GB RAM + 256GB storage, 12GB RAM + 512GB storage, 16GB RAM + 256GB, 16GB RAM + 512GB storage and 16GB RAM + 1TB storage-- with prices starting at ¥ 4299 yuan (approx. Rs 58,623)</p><p>Initially, the OnePlus 15T series will be available in China. There is no official word on when the device will be released in global regions just yet.</p>.Google to bring improved SIM lock protection feature with Android 17 update.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a></em></p>