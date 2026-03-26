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OnePlus 15T with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 makes global debut

The premium Android phone comes in in three colours-- healing white chocolate, relaxing matcha (green) and pure cocoa (brown).
Last Updated : 26 March 2026, 11:50 IST
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OnePlus 15T series colours-- (left-&gt;right): healing white chocolate, relaxing matcha (green) and pure cocoa (brown).

OnePlus 15T series colours-- (left->right): healing white chocolate, relaxing matcha (green) and pure cocoa (brown).

Credit: OnePlus

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Published 26 March 2026, 11:50 IST
TechnologyTechnology NewsDH TechAndroidOnePlussmartphonessmartphoneQualcommSnapdragonAndroid phoneOnePlus Phone

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