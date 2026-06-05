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OnePlus Community Sale 2026: Big discounts on OnePlus 15, Nord 6 series and more

OnePlus is offering deep discounts on a wide range of products, including flagship OnePlus 15, 15R, mid-range Nord series handsets, premium earphones, Android tablets Pad 4 series and more.
Last Updated : 05 June 2026, 14:50 IST
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Quick summary - click for full details
Concise summary of key highlights

OnePlus Community Sale 2026: Big discounts on OnePlus 15, Nord 6 series and more

In one line
OnePlus launches Community Sale 2026 with significant discounts on smartphones, tablets, and accessories in India.
Key highlights
Flagship discounts
OnePlus 15 and 15R receive price cuts of ₹3,000 each, while OnePlus 13 and 13s are discounted by up to ₹17,000.
Nord series deals
Nord 6 and Nord CE6 models get instant bank discounts of ₹2,000, reducing base prices to ₹40,999 and ₹29,999 respectively.
Tablet promotions
OnePlus Pad 4 and Pad 3 are available at reduced prices of ₹56,999 and ₹49,999, with additional discounts on Pad Lite and Pad Go 2.
Affordable earphones
Popular earphones like Buds Pro 3 and Nord Buds 3 Pro are offered at discounts up to ₹1,000, with prices starting from ₹1,799.
Campaign scope
The Community Sale 2026 covers a wide range of OnePlus products, including smartphones, tablets, and audio accessories in India.
Key statistics
₹17,000
OnePlus 13 price reduction
₹2,000
Nord 6 discount amount
₹3,000
Pad 4 price drop
₹1,000
Buds Pro 3 discount
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
OnePlus Community Sale June 2026.

OnePlus Community Sale June 2026.

Credit: OnePlus

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Published 05 June 2026, 14:50 IST
TechnologyTechnology NewsDH TechAndroidOnePlussmartphonesEarphonesOnePlus PadAndroid TabletAndroid phoneTWSTWS earbudsOnePlus TabletDiscounts

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