OnePlus Community Sale 2026: Big discounts on OnePlus 15, Nord 6 series and more

OnePlus launches Community Sale 2026 with significant discounts on smartphones, tablets, and accessories in India.

Key highlights

• Flagship discounts OnePlus 15 and 15R receive price cuts of ₹3,000 each, while OnePlus 13 and 13s are discounted by up to ₹17,000.

• Nord series deals Nord 6 and Nord CE6 models get instant bank discounts of ₹2,000, reducing base prices to ₹40,999 and ₹29,999 respectively.

• Tablet promotions OnePlus Pad 4 and Pad 3 are available at reduced prices of ₹56,999 and ₹49,999, with additional discounts on Pad Lite and Pad Go 2.

• Affordable earphones Popular earphones like Buds Pro 3 and Nord Buds 3 Pro are offered at discounts up to ₹1,000, with prices starting from ₹1,799.