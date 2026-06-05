OnePlus Community Sale 2026: Big discounts on OnePlus 15, Nord 6 series and more

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OnePlus launches Community Sale 2026 with significant discounts on smartphones, tablets, and accessories in India.
Key highlights
• Flagship discounts
OnePlus 15 and 15R receive price cuts of ₹3,000 each, while OnePlus 13 and 13s are discounted by up to ₹17,000.
• Nord series deals
Nord 6 and Nord CE6 models get instant bank discounts of ₹2,000, reducing base prices to ₹40,999 and ₹29,999 respectively.
• Tablet promotions
OnePlus Pad 4 and Pad 3 are available at reduced prices of ₹56,999 and ₹49,999, with additional discounts on Pad Lite and Pad Go 2.
• Affordable earphones
Popular earphones like Buds Pro 3 and Nord Buds 3 Pro are offered at discounts up to ₹1,000, with prices starting from ₹1,799.
• Campaign scope
The Community Sale 2026 covers a wide range of OnePlus products, including smartphones, tablets, and audio accessories in India.
Key statistics
₹17,000
OnePlus 13 price reduction
₹2,000
Nord 6 discount amount
₹1,000
Buds Pro 3 discount
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OnePlus Community Sale June 2026.
Published 05 June 2026, 14:50 IST