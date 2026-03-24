<p>Earlier this year, reports emerged that <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/never-settle-dont-fall-for-misinformation-will-continue-to-operate-in-india-oneplus-denies-shutdown-rumours-3869422">OnePlus is considering exiting major markets in the West</a>, including the US, UK and Europe. There were also speculations that the company was restructuring the teams in India and the home country, China.</p><p>Now, it has come to light that OnePlus India CEO Robin Liu has resigned, and the notice period is ending this month-end. He has already moved to China.</p><p>Amid global RAM and storage chipset supply constraints, reports from China have indicated that the parent company, BBK Electronics, which runs subsidiaries Vivo, Realme, Oppo, OnePlus, and iQOO, is streamlining the product portfolio.</p>.Google Pixel 10a Review: Fine-tuned with new AI features.<p>In a major move, it has reduced the workforce of Realme and OnePlus. This has led to layoffs in sales, after-sales, and service-network teams globally, including in India, as overlapping roles are eliminated.</p><p>Speculations were rife that Robin Liu had been asked to report to Sky Li—who now oversees sub-brand operations (OnePlus, Realme) under Oppo.</p><p>However, it has come to light that he is officially resigned from all positions in the company and is working on an unknown personal project.</p><p>OnePlus has thanked Liu for its contributions to the company and wishes the best for his future endevours. Also, it re-iterated that India operations will continue as usual.</p>.<div><blockquote>We thank Robin for his contributions to OnePlus India. He moves on to pursue his personal passions, and we wish him the very best for his future endeavours. OnePlus India operations continue with local strategy and business continuity ensured.”</blockquote><span class="attribution">said OnePlus Spokesperson</span></div>. <p>The two companies will be reintegrated as subsidiaries of Oppo. While Realme will cater to the budget segment, OnePlus will bring mid-range and upper mid-range phones. And, Oppo will cater to the flagship and ultra-premium segments.</p><p><em>DH</em> has reached out to OnePlus for an official response to the reports of Robin Liu resignation. We will update the story as soon as we get a response.</p><p>There is no word on whether Vivo and iQOO will continue to run as separate entities in India or get merged later.</p>.'Never Settle': Don't fall for misinformation, will continue to operate in India, OnePlus denies shutdown rumours.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a></em></p>