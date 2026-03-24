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OnePlus India CEO Robin Liu resigns, returns to China

Robin Liu has reportedly been asked to report to Sky Li—who now oversees sub-brand operations (OnePlus, Realme) under Oppo.
Last Updated : 24 March 2026, 10:04 IST
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We thank Robin for his contributions to OnePlus India. He moves on to pursue his personal passions, and we wish him the very best for his future endeavours. OnePlus India operations continue with local strategy and business continuity ensured.”
said OnePlus Spokesperson
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Published 24 March 2026, 09:51 IST
ChinaTechnologyTechnology NewsDH TechOnePlussmartphonesiQooOppoRealmeVivo

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