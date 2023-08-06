OnePlus kicks off Independence Day Sale in India

Popular smartphone maker OnePlus has launched a new promotional Independence Day Sale in India.

The company is offering lucrative upgrade deals on premium OnePlus and Nord series range of phones, earphones, and other accessories in addition to OnePlus smart TVs up to August 31.

The latest OnePlus 11 5G and special Marble Odyssey limited edition models are now available for up to Rs 2000 discount with ICICI, SBI, and OneCard cards. Also, there is an option for extra discounts through exchange offers on Amazon too.

OnePlus 11R is also getting up to Rs 1000 cashback through partner bank/credit cards and extra discounts through exchange deals.

The latest OnePlus Nord 3 5G and OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G too are available with Rs 1000 cashback via ICICI cards.

OnePlus Pad is available with Rs 2,000 cashback via ICICI cards too. Nord Watch and Buds are available with discounts on OnePlus and Amazon websites.

Add to that the premium OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro is available with a Rs 5000 discount through ICICI cards via EMI plans.

Users can avail of a discount of Rs 3,000 and Rs 4,000 on OnePlus TV 55 U1S and OnePlus TV 65 U1S, respectively on their ICICI credit/debit cards. The company is also offering similar deals on smaller smart TVs too.

OnePlus 10 Pro and 10T series are also getting a temporary price drop up to Rs 12,000 and Rs 7,000 on from August 2-9. Also, there are additional bank card offers and exchange deals on select stores and Amazon, which will further reduce the cost of the device.

Prospective buyers of the OnePlus 10R can claim up to Rs 3,000 cashback via ICICI or OneCard options.

There is also the OnePlus Ensemble bundle - OnePlus 11 5G (16 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage), OnePlus Pad (8GB + 128GB or 12 GB RAM + 256 GB), and Buds Pro 2. Customers who plan to buy all the aforementioned devices at once can get them for Rs 1,07,997.

OnePlus Keyboard 81 Pro is also available for Rs 17,999. It is compatible with Windows and Mac devices.