OnePlus N6 with 8,000mAh battery, MediaTek Dimensity 6360 Apex launched in India

Quick summary - click for full details
Concise summary of key highlights
In one line
OnePlus launches budget N6 series in India with an 8,000mAh battery and MediaTek Dimensity 6360 Apex processor.
Key facts
• Massive battery capacity
The OnePlus N6 features an 8,000mAh battery, claimed to last up to three days with light usage and offer 906 hours on standby.
• High-performance chipset
Powered by a 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6360 Apex octa-core processor with ARM Mali-G57 MC2 GPU, running Android 16-based OxygenOS 16.
• Display and durability
Includes a 6.8-inch HD+ LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate, 1200 nits brightness, IP65 rating, and MIL-STD-810H certification.
• Camera and storage
Dual-camera setup with a 50MP main sensor and 8MP front camera, alongside 128GB storage expandable up to 2TB.
• Pricing and availability
Priced at Rs 22,999 for 4GB RAM and Rs 24,999 for 6GB RAM, available in fresh mint and midnight green colours.
Key statistics
45W SuperVOOC (1% to 50% in 47 minutes)
Charging speed
120Hz
Display refresh rate
Up to 2TB
Storage expandability
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Published 30 June 2026, 10:35 IST