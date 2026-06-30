OnePlus N6 with 8,000mAh battery, MediaTek Dimensity 6360 Apex launched in India

OnePlus launches budget N6 series in India with an 8,000mAh battery and MediaTek Dimensity 6360 Apex processor.

Key facts

• Massive battery capacity The OnePlus N6 features an 8,000mAh battery, claimed to last up to three days with light usage and offer 906 hours on standby.

• High-performance chipset Powered by a 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6360 Apex octa-core processor with ARM Mali-G57 MC2 GPU, running Android 16-based OxygenOS 16.

• Display and durability Includes a 6.8-inch HD+ LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate, 1200 nits brightness, IP65 rating, and MIL-STD-810H certification.

• Camera and storage Dual-camera setup with a 50MP main sensor and 8MP front camera, alongside 128GB storage expandable up to 2TB.