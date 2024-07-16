OnePlus Nord 4 review: Reliable performer with elegant design

OnePlus on Tuesday (July 16) launched the new Nord 4 mid-range phone in Milan, Italy.

It is coming to India later this month with prices starting at Rs 29,999. I have been using the device for a week and here are my thoughts on the latest device from the house OnePlus.

Design, build quality and display

With the OnePlus Nord 3, OnePlus is bringing back the aluminium-based all-metal uni-body design after almost a decade. The last Oneplus phone with similar design elements was the OnePlus 3T (2016).

The latest model looks modern and comes with an eye-pleasing dual-tone texture. The top part with the dual-camera module has a glossy finish. And the rest of the back and the frame around the edge of the screen is in a matte finish. It does an excellent job of repelling sweat-induced fingerprint smudges.

Using metal on the sides and the back panel has its challenges, as the company initially faced difficulty in placing the antenna bands to connect with the 5G network. So, OnePlus devised new designs for antennas in the shape of the letter 'U' in all corners of the Nord 4 phone to get stable connectivity with the 5G network.