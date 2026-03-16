<p>After launching the premium OnePlus 15 and 15R series, the company is reportedly gearing up to bring the feature-rich Nord 6 series in India early next month.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/new-oneplus-15t-series-set-for-launch-this-month-end-3926755">OnePlus</a> has officially begun teasing the device on X platform. It has teased gadget organiser with phone along with the earphone case, charging cable and charging adaptor.</p><p>The mystery phone is expected to be the Nord 6 series and is said to make its debut in early April.</p><p>It is touted to be a rebranded version of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/gadgets-weekly-samsungs-130-inch-micro-rgb-tv-and-more-3856594">Turbo 6 series</a>, which was recently released in China. It is expected to feature the same hardware, but run Android 16-based OxygenOS 16.</p>.OnePlus 16 to come with big camera update, may feature 200MP sensor.<p>OnePlus Nord 6 is said to feature a 6.78-inch 1.5K (2772×1272p) AMOLED display with 165Hz refresh rate and come with Oppo's crystal shield glass, in-display fingerprint sensor, infrared sensor, dual-SIM slots, a type-C port and IP66/68/69/69K water-and-dust resistant rating.</p><p>It is expected to come with a 4nm class Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 octa-core chipset with Adreno 825 GPU, 12GB / 16GB LPDDR5X RAM, 256GB / 512GB UFS 4.1 storage and a massive 9,000mAh capacity cell, the biggest battery in an OnePlus phone to date. It will support 80W SuperVOOC fast charging.</p>.<p>It features a dual-camera module-- a main 50MP rear camera (with f/1.88 aperture, OIS: Optical Image Stabilisation) with a 2MP (f/2.4) monochrome camera with LED flash on the back. It can record up to 4K quality video at 60 frames per second (fps).</p><p>On the front, they feature a 16MP (f/2.4) for selfies and video calling. It can record full HD 1080p videos at 30fps.</p><p>Once launched, it will be competing with <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/nothing-phone-4a-4a-pro-with-triple-camera-launched-3920891">Nothing Phone (4a) Pro</a><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/motorola-unveils-edge-70-fusion-with-dual-camera-in-india-3922072">, Motorola Edge 70 Fusion</a>, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/iqoo-15r-with-qualcomm-snapdragon-8-gen-5-soc-launched-in-india-3909948">iQOO 15R</a>, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/redmi-note-15-pro-5g-review-solid-all-rounder-with-200mp-camera-big-battery-3902055">Redmi Note 15 Pro (review)</a> and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/vivo-v70-review-reliable-mid-range-phone-with-feature-rich-camera-3918826">Vivo 70 (review)</a> series, among others.</p>.<p>And, also brace for a higher launch price for the OnePlus Nord 6 compared to the Nord 5 series, as there is a surge in costs of RAM and storage chipsets.</p><p>Besides the Nord 6 series, the company is expected to launch the OnePlus Nord series Buds' earphones.</p>.West Asia conflict | Here's how your smartphones could get expensive due to prolonged flight disruptions.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>