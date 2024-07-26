OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro review: Really good budget earphones

Last week, OnePlus launched the new Nord Buds 3 Pro along with Nord 4, Pad 2 and Watch 2R in Milan, Italy.

It is available in India for Rs 3,299. It features hybrid active noise cancellation (ANC) and can last for 44 hours. Does it deliver the goods? Let's check it out.

Design and build quality

The new Buds 3 Pro comes in an in-ear design language with wind-noise control capability. Earbud features outer metal mesh with concave structure to block wind noise, and also has an additional internal acoustic mesh that will further filter out wind and other noise, to ensure clear and audible voice and sound whichever way the wind blows.