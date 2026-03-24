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OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro Review: Reliable TWS earphones with effective ANC

OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro are very good, cost-effective TWS earphones. I am very impressed with the active noise cancellation. It is one of the best in the under Rs 8,000 price range.
Last Updated : 24 March 2026, 16:27 IST
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OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro.

OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro.

OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro.

OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro.

OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro.

OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

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Published 24 March 2026, 16:27 IST
TechnologyTechnology NewsDH TechOnePlusEarphones ReviewEarphonesGadget Review

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