OnePlus Nord CE 3 review: Well-packaged phone

This OnePlus phone is well protected against physical damage and scratches too. The display is pre-fitted with a screen guard and the retail box comes with colour-matched silicone-based back cover case. It should be noted that OnePlus has thoughtfully designed the cover, wherein the case bulges a bit more than normal at four corners and also protrudes a bit around the display.

This way, the phone is protected from all possible drop angles. Even if it falls with the display facing down, the protrusion at the edges ensures the screen never touches the surface of the floor, unless it is on a spiky surface. Also, the cushion-like corners ensure the phone is well protected from physical damage too. But, the phone is protected against any damage caused due to liquids.

The phone features a speaker along with a Type-C port, a mic, and a hybrid SIM tray slot. Please be advised while removing the SIM tray, be conscious while using the SIM ejector tool. Insert it in the tiny round slot, the one on the extreme left side at the base, not the one, which is beside the Type-C port. Or else, you will end up damaging the microphone.

On the top, the company has incorporated another microphone and an Infrared(IR) blaster, which can be used to control smart ACs, TVs, and other smart gadgets at home.

On the left, it features the volume rocker and the power button, placed one over the other. On the left, there is no physical button. Nope, it has no alert slider too. To switch between silent to ring or vibration, you have to make do with the volume button. It's very easy and not so complicated. Just press the volume button and just reduce the volume to switch to silent mode or vibrate and if you want to ring, raise the volume on the home screen. It gets done in no time.