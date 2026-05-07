OnePlus launches Nord CE 6 and 6 Lite in India with advanced displays, cameras, and fast charging.

In one line

Key highlights

• Nord CE 6 display Features a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with 144Hz refresh rate and Crystal Guard Glass protection.

• Nord CE 6 Lite display Includes a 6.72-inch full HD+ LCD screen with 30-144Hz adaptive refresh rate and 680 nits peak brightness.

• Nord CE 6 performance Powered by Snapdragon 7s Gen 4, 8GB RAM, 128GB/256GB storage, and an 8,000mAh battery with 80W charging.

• Nord CE 6 Lite performance Runs on MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Apex, 6GB/8GB RAM, 128GB/256GB storage, and a 7,000mAh battery with 45W charging.