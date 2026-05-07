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Concise summary of key highlights
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OnePlus launches Nord CE 6 and 6 Lite in India with advanced displays, cameras, and fast charging.
Key highlights
• Nord CE 6 display
Features a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with 144Hz refresh rate and Crystal Guard Glass protection.
• Nord CE 6 Lite display
Includes a 6.72-inch full HD+ LCD screen with 30-144Hz adaptive refresh rate and 680 nits peak brightness.
• Nord CE 6 performance
Powered by Snapdragon 7s Gen 4, 8GB RAM, 128GB/256GB storage, and an 8,000mAh battery with 80W charging.
• Nord CE 6 Lite performance
Runs on MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Apex, 6GB/8GB RAM, 128GB/256GB storage, and a 7,000mAh battery with 45W charging.
• Pricing and availability
Nord CE 6 starts at Rs 29,999; Nord CE 6 Lite starts at Rs 20,999, available in multiple colors.
Key statistics
8,000mAh
Nord CE 6 battery capacity
7,000mAh
Nord CE 6 Lite battery capacity
80W SuperVOOC
Nord CE 6 charging speed
45W SuperVOOC
Nord CE 6 Lite charging speed
Rs 29,999
Nord CE 6 starting price
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Published 07 May 2026, 09:57 IST