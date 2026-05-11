Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Hometechnology

OnePlus Nord CE 6 Review: Reliable performer with Qualcomm silicon, decent camera

It comes with premium build quality, a very big battery, a reliable Qualcomm chipset for smooth performance, and its dual-camera manages to capture decent quality photos.
Last Updated : 11 May 2026, 07:16 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
OnePlus Nord CE6.

OnePlus Nord CE6.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

OnePlus Nord CE6.

OnePlus Nord CE6.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

OnePlus Nord CE6.

OnePlus Nord CE6.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

OnePlus Nord CE 6.

OnePlus Nord CE 6.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

OnePlus Nord CE6's CPU and GPU performance score on Geekbench 6.0 app.

OnePlus Nord CE6's CPU and GPU performance score on Geekbench 6.0 app.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

OnePlus Nord CE6.

OnePlus Nord CE6.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

OnePlus Nord CE6's camera sample.

OnePlus Nord CE6's camera sample.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

OnePlus Nord CE6's camera sample.

OnePlus Nord CE6's camera sample.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

OnePlus Nord CE6's camera sample.

OnePlus Nord CE6's camera sample.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

OnePlus Nord CE6's camera sample with 1X zoom.

OnePlus Nord CE6's camera sample with 1X zoom.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

OnePlus Nord CE6's camera sample with 2X zoom.

OnePlus Nord CE6's camera sample with 2X zoom.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

OnePlus Nord CE6's camera sample with 5X zoom.

OnePlus Nord CE6's camera sample with 5X zoom.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

OnePlus Nord CE6's camera sample with 10X zoom.

OnePlus Nord CE6's camera sample with 10X zoom.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

OnePlus Nord CE6's camera sample.

OnePlus Nord CE6's camera sample.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

OnePlus Nord CE6's camera sample.

OnePlus Nord CE6's camera sample.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

OnePlus Nord CE6's camera sample.

OnePlus Nord CE6's camera sample.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

OnePlus Nord CE6's camera sample.

OnePlus Nord CE6's camera sample.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

OnePlus Nord CE6's camera sample.

OnePlus Nord CE6's camera sample.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

OnePlus Nord CE6's camera sample.

OnePlus Nord CE6's camera sample.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

OnePlus Nord CE6.

OnePlus Nord CE6.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 May 2026, 07:16 IST
TechnologyTechnology NewsDH TechAndroidcameraOnePlussmartphonessmartphonemobile phoneSmartphone ReviewQualcommSnapdragonAndroid phonePhoneOnePlus Phone

Follow us on :

Follow Us