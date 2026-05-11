Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
OnePlus Nord CE6's CPU and GPU performance score on Geekbench 6.0 app.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
OnePlus Nord CE6's camera sample.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
OnePlus Nord CE6's camera sample.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
OnePlus Nord CE6's camera sample.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
OnePlus Nord CE6's camera sample with 1X zoom.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
OnePlus Nord CE6's camera sample with 2X zoom.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
OnePlus Nord CE6's camera sample with 5X zoom.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
OnePlus Nord CE6's camera sample with 10X zoom.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
OnePlus Nord CE6's camera sample.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
OnePlus Nord CE6's camera sample.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
OnePlus Nord CE6's camera sample.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
OnePlus Nord CE6's camera sample.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
OnePlus Nord CE6's camera sample.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
OnePlus Nord CE6's camera sample.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Published 11 May 2026, 07:16 IST