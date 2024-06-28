OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite review: Decent performer

OnePlus earlier this week unveiled the new Nord CE4 Lite mid-range phone in India.

It comes with a new design language, bigger battery capacity and improved camera hardware over the predecessor OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite, but retains the old Qualcomm processor--Snapdragon 695.

It is available in two storage options-- 128GB and 256GB-- with prices starting at Rs 19,999. Here are my thoughts on the OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite.

Design, build quality and display

Our review unit is a super silver variant. It looks amazing in the sunlight. It has a mirror-like metallic gradient smooth finish.

The device features a vertically aligned dual-camera module and LED flash in the top left corner. And, it has the trademark "1+" logo at the middle.