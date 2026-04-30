OnePlus launches the Pad 4 tablet in India with Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, 13.2-inch 3.4K display, and AI features.

In one line

Key points

• Premium display specs Features a 13.2-inch 3.4K LCD panel with Dolby Vision, 12-bit color depth, 1000 nits peak brightness, and a 144Hz refresh rate.

• Sleek design Ultra-thin 5.94mm metal unibody chassis weighing 672g, with a 7:5 aspect ratio and 89.4% screen-to-body ratio.

• High-performance hardware Powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, up to 12GB RAM, 512GB UFS 4.1 storage, and a 13,380mAh battery with 45W charging.

• AI and stylus support Runs Android 16-based OxygenOS 16 with native AI features and is compatible with the OnePlus Stylo Pro stylus (16,000 pressure levels).