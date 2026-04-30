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OnePlus Pad 4 with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 launched in India

Besides Gemini Live, Circle to Search, the Pad 4 supports several native generative Artificial Intelligence (gen AI) features, including AI Writer, AI Summary, AI Translate, AI Painter, AI Recorder, AI Clear Call (during voice/video calling) and more.
Last Updated : 30 April 2026, 07:39 IST
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OnePlus Pad 4.

OnePlus Pad 4.

Credit: OnePlus India

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Concise summary of key highlights

OnePlus Pad 4 with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 launched in India

In one line
OnePlus launches the Pad 4 tablet in India with Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, 13.2-inch 3.4K display, and AI features.
Key points
Premium display specs
Features a 13.2-inch 3.4K LCD panel with Dolby Vision, 12-bit color depth, 1000 nits peak brightness, and a 144Hz refresh rate.
Sleek design
Ultra-thin 5.94mm metal unibody chassis weighing 672g, with a 7:5 aspect ratio and 89.4% screen-to-body ratio.
High-performance hardware
Powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, up to 12GB RAM, 512GB UFS 4.1 storage, and a 13,380mAh battery with 45W charging.
AI and stylus support
Runs Android 16-based OxygenOS 16 with native AI features and is compatible with the OnePlus Stylo Pro stylus (16,000 pressure levels).
Pricing and availability
Available in two configurations: Rs 59,999 (8GB/256GB) and Rs 64,999 (12GB/512GB), with launch discounts up to Rs 5,000.
Key statistics
13.2-inch
Screen size
1000 nits
Peak brightness
13,380mAh
Battery capacity
Rs 59,999
Starting price
Up to Rs 5,000
Discount offer
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
OnePlus Pad 4.

OnePlus Pad 4.

Credit: OnePlus India

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Published 30 April 2026, 07:39 IST
TechnologyTechnology NewsGoogleDH TechAndroidArtificial IntelligenceOnePlusTabletQualcommSnapdragonOnePlus PadAndroid Tablet

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