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OnePlus launches the Pad 4 tablet in India with Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, 13.2-inch 3.4K display, and AI features.
Key points
• Premium display specs
Features a 13.2-inch 3.4K LCD panel with Dolby Vision, 12-bit color depth, 1000 nits peak brightness, and a 144Hz refresh rate.
• Sleek design
Ultra-thin 5.94mm metal unibody chassis weighing 672g, with a 7:5 aspect ratio and 89.4% screen-to-body ratio.
• High-performance hardware
Powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, up to 12GB RAM, 512GB UFS 4.1 storage, and a 13,380mAh battery with 45W charging.
• AI and stylus support
Runs Android 16-based OxygenOS 16 with native AI features and is compatible with the OnePlus Stylo Pro stylus (16,000 pressure levels).
• Pricing and availability
Available in two configurations: Rs 59,999 (8GB/256GB) and Rs 64,999 (12GB/512GB), with launch discounts up to Rs 5,000.
Key statistics
13,380mAh
Battery capacity
Up to Rs 5,000
Discount offer
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Published 30 April 2026, 07:39 IST