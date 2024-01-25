OnePlus, Reliance Jio to set up new 5G innovation lab

OnePlus on Thursday (January 25) announced collaboration with leading cellular service provider Reliance Jio to set up 5G innovation lab.
The new partnership aims to develop solutions, perform testing on new features for faster implementation of infrastructure to deliver deeper cellular network support on phones in across the country.
"The alliance between OnePlus and Jio aims to provide OnePlus and Jio True 5G users differentiated features and an unparalleled network experience. To bolster these initiatives, both brands are excited to announce the establishment of a state-of-the-art 5G Innovation Lab. This dedicated space will serve as a hub for testing and developing new technologies, ensuring that OnePlus and Jio True 5G users enjoy a unparalleled futuristic experience," OnePlus spokesperson said.
The newly launched OnePlus 12 comes with Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon X75 5G Modem-RF System and is optimised to deliver fastest internet speed via Reliance Jio cellular network in India.
OnePlus 12 series.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
During the product presentation in Delhi on January 23, the company revealed that the device will be able to support 108Mbps download speed in crowded locality, almost double the peak speed of rival premium phone.
Furthermore, OnePlus 12 takes just four seconds to recover network signal in an elevator amd also promises low gaming latency of 47.2ms in a crowded shopping mall.
OnePlus 12 will go on sale later this month on January 30 and the OnePlus 12R will hit stores early next month on February 6.
