OnePlus, Reliance Jio to set up new 5G innovation lab

OnePlus on Thursday (January 25) announced collaboration with leading cellular service provider Reliance Jio to set up 5G innovation lab.

The new partnership aims to develop solutions, perform testing on new features for faster implementation of infrastructure to deliver deeper cellular network support on phones in across the country.

"The alliance between OnePlus and Jio aims to provide OnePlus and Jio True 5G users differentiated features and an unparalleled network experience. To bolster these initiatives, both brands are excited to announce the establishment of a state-of-the-art 5G Innovation Lab. This dedicated space will serve as a hub for testing and developing new technologies, ensuring that OnePlus and Jio True 5G users enjoy a unparalleled futuristic experience," OnePlus spokesperson said.

The newly launched OnePlus 12 comes with Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon X75 5G Modem-RF System and is optimised to deliver fastest internet speed via Reliance Jio cellular network in India.