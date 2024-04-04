OnePlus to bring AI-powered photo editing tool to phones

After Google and Samsung, OnePlus has announced to launch proprietary Artificial Intelligence (AI)-)-powered photo editing tool to phones soon.

OnePlus will start rolling out the new AI Eraser feature later this month to the OnePlus 12, OnePlus 12R, OnePlus 11, OnePlus Open, and OnePlus Nord CE 4. Later, it will be made available to more devices in the coming months.

As the name suggests, the OnePlus AI Eraser will allow users to remove obstructions or unwanted things in the photo frame.

The user can easily mark the area where they want to remove an unwanted object or the photobomber. Then, the AI-powered photo app will automatically generate a background to camouflage that particular area with contextually appropriate elements that can naturally elevate the photo’s appearance.

The company has shared a sample photo of a married couple. It has managed to remove unwanted elements such as random people's hands at the edges of the frame. The edited photo looks natural and there are no signs of smudges where hands are removed.