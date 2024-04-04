OnePlus to bring AI-powered photo editing tool to phones
After Google and Samsung, OnePlus has announced to launch proprietary Artificial Intelligence (AI)-)-powered photo editing tool to phones soon.
OnePlus will start rolling out the new AI Eraser feature later this month to the OnePlus 12, OnePlus 12R, OnePlus 11, OnePlus Open, and OnePlus Nord CE 4. Later, it will be made available to more devices in the coming months.
As the name suggests, the OnePlus AI Eraser will allow users to remove obstructions or unwanted things in the photo frame.
The user can easily mark the area where they want to remove an unwanted object or the photobomber. Then, the AI-powered photo app will automatically generate a background to camouflage that particular area with contextually appropriate elements that can naturally elevate the photo’s appearance.
The company has shared a sample photo of a married couple. It has managed to remove unwanted elements such as random people's hands at the edges of the frame. The edited photo looks natural and there are no signs of smudges where hands are removed.
OnePlus AI Eraser feature
Photo Credit: OnePlus India
Empowering users with advanced, practical technology is what we live for at OnePlus. We believe that the potential for generative AI on mobile devices is enormous, with the power to completely transform productivity and creativity. As OnePlus' first feature based on generative AI technology, AI Eraser represents the first step in our vision to liberate user creativity through AI and revolutionize the future of photo editing, empowering users to create remarkable photos with just a few touches. This year, we plan to introduce more AI features, and we look forward to their upcoming availability
Kinder Liu, President and COO of OnePlus
Magic Eraser feature demo on Pixel 6a camera.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
The company has promised to bring more such value-added AI-powered photography-enhancing features to OnePlus phones in the coming months.
Object Eraser feature on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Besides OnePlus, Google and Samsung offer similar AI-based object eraser features on Pixel and premium Galaxy S and A series phones.
