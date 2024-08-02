OnePlus to launch special OnePlus Open Apex edition foldable phone in India

Except for the colour scheme and design language, the new device will come with the same internal hardware specification as the original OnePlus Open.

For the uninitiated, OnePlus Open flaunts a 6.31-inch 2K AMOLED LTPO screen, support a 120Hz refresh rate, 20:9 aspect ratio, and is protected by Corning's Ceramic Guard.

Inside, it features a wide 7.82-inch 2K flexi-fluid AMOLED LPTO 3.0 screen, 120Hz refresh rate, and support up to 2,800 nits peak brightness. It is protected by triple-layered shield including ultra thin glass protective guard.

OnePlus Open boasts a newly designed hinge and the foldable display are sturdy. The latter doesn’t show any discernible crease in the middle like we see in conventional foldable phones.

OnePlus has used several patented technologies to reduce the number of components required to just 69 parts, compared to the 100 plus components typically required for standard folding hinge designs.

The company has used high quality carbon fibre, aerospace grade metal including titanium to make the device light(239g) and yet durable to serve the customer for several years.

OnePlus Open is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor backed by 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB storage (UFS 4.0), and runs Android 13.2-based OxygenOS. It is specially optimised to deliver a seamless user experience on a foldable phone.

It features a 4,805mAh battery and support 67W charging speed.

OnePlus Open houses a Hasselblad triple-camera module with--48MP (with LYTIA-T808 sensor, Dual-layer Transistor Pixel technology, OIS: Optical Image Stabilisation) backed by 48MP Ultra Wide sensor and a 64MP Telephoto lens (OIS) with LED flash on the back.

On the cover display, it will feature 32MP, and inside, it will house a 20MP sensor.

Currently, standard OnePlus Open foldable phone (16GB RAM + 512GB) is available in two colours-- emerald dusk and voyager black-- for Rs 1,39,999. The upcoming Apex Edition will come with bigger storage option.