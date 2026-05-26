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Concise summary of key highlights
In one line
WhatsApp is testing a new feature to display which contacts are online in a dedicated hub.
Key points
• New contacts hub feature
WhatsApp is developing a 'contacts hub' to show which users are active on the platform in a single section, allowing users to initiate conversations more easily.
• Current limitations addressed
Currently, users must check individual chats for last seen indicators, which may be disabled, making it difficult to know who is active.
• Beta testing phase
The feature is already being tested on WhatsApp's Android beta version, with no confirmed timeline for public release.
• Additional AI feature
WhatsApp is also testing a multi-chat AI summaries feature to provide concise updates on messages and highlight urgent conversations.
Key statistics
Three billion
WhatsApp's active user base
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Published 26 May 2026, 10:26 IST