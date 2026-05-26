WhatsApp is testing a new feature to display which contacts are online in a dedicated hub.

Key points

• New contacts hub feature WhatsApp is developing a 'contacts hub' to show which users are active on the platform in a single section, allowing users to initiate conversations more easily.

• Current limitations addressed Currently, users must check individual chats for last seen indicators, which may be disabled, making it difficult to know who is active.

• Beta testing phase The feature is already being tested on WhatsApp's Android beta version, with no confirmed timeline for public release.