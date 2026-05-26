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Online on WhatsApp? Platform testing new feature to display active contacts

This is a very handy feature, as it will help users understand who is active or not and initiate a conversation with friends and family.
Last Updated : 26 May 2026, 10:26 IST
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Quick summary - click for full details
Concise summary of key highlights

WhatsApp testing new feature that can show which contacts are online

In one line
WhatsApp is testing a new feature to display which contacts are online in a dedicated hub.
Key points
New contacts hub feature
WhatsApp is developing a 'contacts hub' to show which users are active on the platform in a single section, allowing users to initiate conversations more easily.
Current limitations addressed
Currently, users must check individual chats for last seen indicators, which may be disabled, making it difficult to know who is active.
Beta testing phase
The feature is already being tested on WhatsApp's Android beta version, with no confirmed timeline for public release.
Additional AI feature
WhatsApp is also testing a multi-chat AI summaries feature to provide concise updates on messages and highlight urgent conversations.
Key statistics
Three billion
WhatsApp's active user base
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
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Published 26 May 2026, 10:26 IST
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