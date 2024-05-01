OpenAI brings 'memory' feature to ChatGPT Plus plan

In February, OpenAI began testing value-added 'memory' feature on its generative Artificial Intelligence (gen AI)-powered ChatGPT chatbot. It was made available to a select group of users in the US. Now, after taking feedback, the company has improvised the memory feature and has begun rolling it out in almost all regions except Europe and South Korea.

Once the 'memory' feature is enabled, the ChatGPT bot will remember the things the user discusses across all chats. It will help users save time and will not have to repeat information while conversing with the gen AI assistant in the future.

Also, OpenAI will give the ChatGPT Plus subscriber the option to control what ChatGPT can store and ignore other non-essential things.

If the user has integrated the ChatGPT bot with the office meeting call and wants it in a particular format, the user can specify that the details should have a headline, the body has bullet pointers and action items summarised at the bottom.