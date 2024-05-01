OpenAI brings 'memory' feature to ChatGPT Plus plan

In February, OpenAI began testing value-added 'memory' feature on its generative Artificial Intelligence (gen AI)-powered ChatGPT chatbot. It was made available to a select group of users in the US. Now, after taking feedback, the company has improvised the memory feature and has begun rolling it out in almost all regions except Europe and South Korea.
Once the 'memory' feature is enabled, the ChatGPT bot will remember the things the user discusses across all chats. It will help users save time and will not have to repeat information while conversing with the gen AI assistant in the future.
Also, OpenAI will give the ChatGPT Plus subscriber the option to control what ChatGPT can store and ignore other non-essential things.
If the user has integrated the ChatGPT bot with the office meeting call and wants it in a particular format, the user can specify that the details should have a headline, the body has bullet pointers and action items summarised at the bottom.
The ChatGPT will remember to offer summaries in that particular format in all future engagements.
And, if the user wants ChatGPT to forget something, the user just has to tell it to ignore the above conversation.
Users can also manually disable the memory feature. Just go to Settings > Personalization > Memory. So, when the memory feature is off, the user can't create or use memories.
In India, ChatGPT Plus subscriptions costs Rs 1,650.
In a related development, Apple is reportedly in talks with OpenAI to offer ChatGPT feature integration with the upcoming iOS 18 update for iPhones.
The Cupertiono-based is also in talks with Google for powering some features of the iPhone with the Gemini AI bot.
Apple is lagging far behind Microsoft and Google in terms of offering gen AI features on its devices.
For the last couple of years, there have been no major changes in iOS updates. This year, it is expected to come with a lot of upgrades including gen AI features.
It is believed that Apple's main reason for delaying the launch of AI features on its devices is privacy issues.
It wants all gen AI-related features to work seamlessly on-device rather than connected to the internet at all times and this significantly reduces the risk of breach of privacy.
