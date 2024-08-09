OpenAI now offers limited access to image generation on ChatGPT for free

Generative Artificial Intelligence (gen AI) service provider OpenAI will now offer limited access to image creation option to free ChatGPT subscribers.
Microsoft-backed company took social media platform X to make the announcement.
"We’re rolling out the ability for ChatGPT Free users to create up to two images per day with DALL·E 3," the company said.
Users can ask queries on the side deck. It can help them with creating a photorealistic image to share on social media platforms. Or for work, user can ask it produce a fun opening slide deck for presentation for office team meetings.
Or, he/she can ask ChatGPT to generate personalised a greeting card for festival to share with loved ones.
However, it should be noted that ChatGPT can generate two photos a day. For more images, users have to subscribe to ChatGPT Plus plan. In India, it costs $20 (approx. Rs 1,689) per month.
Earlier this week, OpenAI released advanced voice mode to ChatGPT-4o feature, which by the way is available for ChatGPT Plus customers.
OpenAI's latest multimodal chatbot is way superior to the current crop of virtual assistants such as Google Assistant, Amazon's Alexa and Apple's Siri.
Voice interaction with the GPT-4o is similar to how humans communicate with each other. It takes as little as 232 milliseconds, with an average of 320 milliseconds for the GPT-4o to respond to a query, the same time taken by humans to respond after listening to another person.
GPT-4o is capable of adjusting emotional tone when speaking with humans. During the live demo earlier in May 2024, it was able to seamlessly switch to natural human voice with different emotions.
For every request, it instantly adjusted tones from normal voice to dramatic storytelling mode. It was even able to sing witty limericks and change to a cold robotic tone without any hassle.
The live demo reminded one of the classic sci-fi movie 'her', where the protagonist Theodore Twombly (played by Joaquin Phoenix) falls in love with the virtual assistant Samantha (voiced by Scarlett Johansson).
For now, GPT-4o supports 50 languages including Italian, Spanish, French, Indian languages such as Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Gujarati, Marathi and more.
Published 09 August 2024, 14:27 IST