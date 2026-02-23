<p>In 2025, Apple's veteran product designer <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/openais-altman-former-apple-inc-veteran-jony-ive-team-up-to-build-new-age-ai-hardware-3552246">Jony Ive joined OpenAI</a> to bring a brand new class of generative Artificial Intelligence (gen AI ) devices.</p><p>Earlier this month, a report emerged indicating that the company is on track to unveil its product, an AI pair of earphones.</p><p>Now, it has come to light that the 200-plus team helmed by Jony Ive are working on a variety of gen AI devices, including the ChatGPT-powered smart speaker. This segment is primarily dominated by Google, Amazon, and Apple, with the Home, Echo and HomePod series of smart speakers.</p>.Apple working on three AI smart wearable devices: Report.<p>While base models come with just Wi-Fi connected speakers with digital assistant support, the top-end variants features touch display and a high-resolution camera along with a big speaker. </p><p>The models with smart display and camera are doing well in the industry. Apple is said to be working on a similar smart speaker with a non-detachable iPad-like display and camera.</p><p>Now, the OpenAI device team have almost finalised the device, and if things go as planned, it may launch early 2027, around February. And, it is likely to be priced anywhere between $200 (approx. Rs 18,149) and $300 (27,224), <a href="https://www.theinformation.com/articles/inside-openai-team-developing-ai-devices">reported</a> The Information.</p><p>OpenAI's earphones understood to be called 'Dime' is xpected to be showcased in late 2026 and hit stores early next year,r along with the smart speaker.</p><p>Besides the smart display speaker and earphones, Sam Altman's company is also working on two other promising devices: 1) smart glasses and 2) smart lamp. The latter is still in the early stage of development and may arrive only in 2028. And, the smart lamp is still in prototype design stage and may possibly come a year later in 2029.</p>.OpenAI plans to bring Gen AI-powered earbuds called 'Dime'.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>