OpenAI unveils gen AI-powered search engine SearchGPT

OpenAI was rumoured to launch a generative Artificial Intelligence (gen AI) search engine in May along with GPT-4o, an Omni-modal chatbot. But, only the latter was unveiled.
Now, the company has formally showcased the gen AI-powered SearchGPT, which promises to offer a whole new way to explore the internet and get the relevant information customised to each user in a few simple steps, compared to current web browser apps.
With SearchGPT, the interaction will be similar to how the users converse naturally with humans. It will get the right information and, users can continue with follow-up questions to get their queries answered.
"We think there is room to make search much better than it is today. We are launching a new prototype called SearchGPT. We will learn from the prototype, make it better, and then integrate the tech into ChatGPT to make it real-time and maximally helpful," said Sam Altman, CEO, OpenAI.
The company has also tried to allay the fears of news publishers and content creators that the SearchGPT will not affect their revenue stream from user views.
OpenAI says that the responses will have clear, in-line, named attribution and links. So, users will know where information is coming from and can also engage with even more results in a sidebar with source links.
SearchGPT offers source links in the sidebar.
Credit: OpenAI
Add to that, OpenAI will offer a user-interface portal for publishers to manage how they appear in SearchGPT. This will allow news companies to fine-tune their stories to get user traction on their website.
We’re testing SearchGPT, a temporary prototype of new AI search features that give you fast and timely answers with clear and relevant sources.— OpenAI (@OpenAI) July 25, 2024
We’re launching with a small group of users for feedback and plan to integrate the experience into ChatGPT. https://t.co/dRRnxXVlGh pic.twitter.com/iQpADXmllH
Initially, the SearchGPT prototype is available for users in select regions including the US. Interested readers can sign up for the waitlist to try the SearchGPT (here).
