OpenAI unveils gen AI-powered search engine SearchGPT

With SearchGPT, the interaction will be similar to how the users converse naturally with real humans.
ohit KVN
Rohit KVN
Last Updated : 26 July 2024, 05:37 IST

OpenAI was rumoured to launch a generative Artificial Intelligence (gen AI) search engine in May along with GPT-4o, an Omni-modal chatbot. But, only the latter was unveiled.

Now, the company has formally showcased the gen AI-powered SearchGPT, which promises to offer a whole new way to explore the internet and get the relevant information customised to each user in a few simple steps, compared to current web browser apps.

With SearchGPT, the interaction will be similar to how the users converse naturally with humans. It will get the right information and, users can continue with follow-up questions to get their queries answered.

"We think there is room to make search much better than it is today. We are launching a new prototype called SearchGPT. We will learn from the prototype, make it better, and then integrate the tech into ChatGPT to make it real-time and maximally helpful," said Sam Altman, CEO, OpenAI.

The company has also tried to allay the fears of news publishers and content creators that the SearchGPT will not affect their revenue stream from user views.

OpenAI says that the responses will have clear, in-line, named attribution and links. So, users will know where information is coming from and can also engage with even more results in a sidebar with source links.

SearchGPT offers source links in the sidebar.

Credit: OpenAI

Add to that, OpenAI will offer a user-interface portal for publishers to manage how they appear in SearchGPT. This will allow news companies to fine-tune their stories to get user traction on their website.

Initially, the SearchGPT prototype is available for users in select regions including the US. Interested readers can sign up for the waitlist to try the SearchGPT (here).

Published 26 July 2024, 05:37 IST
