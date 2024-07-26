OpenAI unveils gen AI-powered search engine SearchGPT

OpenAI was rumoured to launch a generative Artificial Intelligence (gen AI) search engine in May along with GPT-4o, an Omni-modal chatbot. But, only the latter was unveiled.

Now, the company has formally showcased the gen AI-powered SearchGPT, which promises to offer a whole new way to explore the internet and get the relevant information customised to each user in a few simple steps, compared to current web browser apps.

With SearchGPT, the interaction will be similar to how the users converse naturally with humans. It will get the right information and, users can continue with follow-up questions to get their queries answered.