OpenAI's ChatGPT bot can now read out responses to queries

Last month, OpenAI introduced the memory feature to offer more personalised responses. With the memory feature, ChatGPT remembers the things the user discusses across chats. This way, it saves the user from having to repeat information and get straight answers.

Now, the Microsoft-backed company has announced another value-added feature 'Read Aloud'. As the name suggests, ChatGPT will be able to deliver answers to queries in audio format.

This new feature is now available on both iOS and Android app versions of ChatGPT. OpenAI has begun rolling out the 'Read Aloud' option to the web version.