<p>Oppo on Wednesday (April 15) launched the new line of F33 series mid-range phones in India.</p><p>The F33 comes in two variants- a standard F33 and a F33 Pro. They feature similar design elements and even most of the internal hardware is also the same, but differ only in terms of the front camera.</p><p>They feature a 6.57-inch full HD+ (2372 x 1080p) AMOLED screen with up to 1400 nits peak brightness and a 120Hz refresh rate.</p>.Oppo Find X9 review: Reliable performer with feature-rich camera .<p>The device also features dual-SIM slots, an in-display optical fingerprint sensor, a Type-C USB port, stereo speakers, an infrared sensor, and comes with MIL-STD-810H military-grade durability certification and IP66, IP68, IP69K (only F33 Pro) water-and-dust resistant rating.</p><p>The devices come with a 6nm class MediaTek Dimensity 6360 MAX octa-core CPU with Arm Mali-G57 MC2 GPU, Android 16-based ColorOS 16, 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB / 256GB UFS 2.2 storage and a 7,000mAh battery with an 80W charging speed.</p>.<p>They feature a dual-camera module-- 50MP (with OV50D40 sensor, f/1.8), and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor with LED flash. It can record full HD 1080p video at 60 frames per second (fps).</p><p>Oppo F33 features a 16MP (f/2.4) on the front. And, the F33 Pro houses a 50MP (f/2.0, GC50F6 sensor).</p><p>The regular F33 5G is available in three variants-- 6GB RAM + 128GB storage, 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage-- for Rs 31,999, Rs 34,999, and Rs 37,999.</p><p>The F33 Pro 5G comes in two variants-- 8GB + 128GB storage and 8GB + 256GB storage-- at Rs 37,999 and Rs 40,999, respectively. </p>.April 2026: Smartphones launching this month.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>