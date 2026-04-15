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Oppo F33, F33 Pro with MediaTek 6360 Max silicon launched in India

The new phones run Android 16-based ColorOS 16 and come with a 7,000mAh battery with an 80W charging speed.
Last Updated : 15 April 2026, 10:48 IST
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Oppo F33 series

Oppo F33 series

Credit: Oppo India

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Published 15 April 2026, 10:48 IST
TechnologyTechnology NewsDH TechAndroidsmartphonesOpposmartphoneAndroid phoneMediaTek

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