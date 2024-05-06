Oppo Find X7 Ultra review: Powerful premium phone with incredible camera

Oppo's first 'Find X' series phone made its debut in 2018; the device was a runaway hit among consumers across India. Since then with each new iteration, Oppo has improved the product line with good camera hardware and powerful processors that gave even premium tier-1 brands a run for their money.
DH was offered an opportunity to try Oppo's most powerful premium phone of 2024 —the 'Find X7 Ultra' for review. Here are my thoughts on the device (with 12GB RAM + 256GB storage).
Design, build quality and display
Oppo's Find X7 Ultra boasts several unique design elements that make it stand out among rival brands. The most noticeable is its massive circular camera module dubbed as 'Cosmos Ring Camera'. It has a premium metal-laced frame around the camera. It also has Hasselblad's brand 'H' engraved on the module.
Oppo Find X7 Ultra.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
The camera module is oddly big but has a certain appeal to it. Just below the camera, is the phone's outer-most fine-quality vegan leather covering with visually appealing stitches and the Oppo branding.
Oppo phones have rounded frames on the left and right sides, whereas the top and bottom have flat edges.
The Find X7 Ultra is a device that was built to last. The company has used premium aluminium metal for the frame around the phone. It offers a really good grip for the fingers to firmly hold onto the device.
Also, it comes with the IP68 rating. The Oppo phone can survive accidental drops in the water for up to 1.5 metre (approx. five feet) depth for close to 30 minutes. Add to that, the front display panel is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 shield. This is more than enough to protect the screen from scratches when the device is kept with coins or a pen in tight spaces in the backpack or a pant pocket.
Oppo Find X7 Ultra.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
On the front, it sports a 3D curved 6.82-inch LTPO AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision and HDR10+ content. It can support maximum brightness of up to 4,500nits. It is more than enough to watch multimedia content or read news without any viewing issues outdoors.
Oppo Find X7 Ultra's camera sample.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Photography
The new Find X7 Ultra boasts Hasselblad-powered 50MP quad-camera module- Wide 50MP camera (with Sony LYT-900 sensor, 2nd-Gen 1-inch sensor, customised 1G+7P lens, f/1.8 with OIS: Optical Image Stabilisation, 23mm focal length) + 50MP ultra-wide (with 1/1.95-inch Sony LYT600 sensor, autofocus, 4cm focus distance, 14mm focal length) + 50MP 3x Telephoto camera (with 1/1.56-inch Sony IMX890 sensor, f/2.6 with Prism OIS, 25cm focus distance, 65mm focal length, autofocus) + 50MP 6X Telephoto camera (with 1/2.51-inch Sony IMX858 sensor, f/4.3 with Prism OIS, 35cm focus distance, 135mm focal length autofocus) with LED flash.
Oppo Find X7 Ultra's camera sample.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
The Find X7 Ultra does a fantastic job of capturing crisp details of the subject. With flowers, it does boost the colours to make them look vibrant.
Oppo Find X7 Ultra's camera sample.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
With portrait mode, it takes incredibly sharp images with a bokeh blur effect in the background. Be it the pet dog's hairy face or the multi-petal floors, the Find X7 Ultra excels in all conditions. As you can the sample photo below, the device does well in accurately capturing the edges of the petal and also even manages to get tiny ants in great detail.
Oppo Find X7 Ultra's with portrait mode on.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Oppo Find X7 Ultra's camera sample with portrait mode on.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
It also boasts a HyperTone camera system that ensures the human face is captured in their natural skin tone. It truly lives up to the hype. The camera does a fine job in all light conditions.
Oppo Find X7 Ultra's camera sample with ultra-wide-angle mode.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
With ultra-wide angle photos, the Find X7 Ultra, as you can see in the sample photo, manages to get the wide expanse of the agriculture field and get the yellow-orangish evening sky quite accurately.
Oppo Find X7 Ultra's camera sample with night mode on.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
In the night mode, Oppo's premium phone does a good job of capturing the true colours of the coconut tree even in the pitch darkness.
Oppo Find X7 Ultra's camera sample with 6X zoom.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
It supports optical zoom-- 2X, 3X and 6X. All are incredibly good and there is hardly any loss of quality. Even the digital zooms-- 10X and 20X are pretty good. The photos look really good and sharp. But, beyond 30X Zoom, the images start to accumulate noise. It can support a maximum of 120X zoom.
Oppo also offers generative Artificial Intelligence (gen AI) tools to enhance the photography experience on the device. Users can easily lift any objects including humans, and pets in the photo to create stickers.
Also, like the Pixel phones and Galaxy S24 series, it supports object eraser. It comes in handy to remove the photobombers in the family group photos in front of landmarks. However, this is in beta and users to sign in to an Oppo account to get the best of the object eraser feature.
Oppo Find X7 Ultra's camera sample.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
On the front, it houses wide 32 MP (with f/2.4, 21mm sensor, f/2.4, 1/2.74 sensor size 0.8µm pixel size and PDAF: Phase Detection Auto Focus). It takes spectacular selfies in almost all light conditions. It also features several superficial tools to enhance the beauty of the face. The native camera app allows users to adjust skin tone, cheek size, eye size and even the shape of the nose can be altered to make the user's face photogenic to share it on social media platforms.
Both the front and the primary camera on the back support 4K video at 30/60 fps (frames per second). The video quality is impressively good and stable on par with rival brands in its class.
Performance
The Find X7 Ultra is a pretty solid phone. It is powered by a 4nm class Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 octa-core processor.
It runs on Oppo's proprietary ColorOS operating system and comes pre-loaded with Chinese apps. To test its capability, I side-loaded the Google Play Store onto the device and installed Asphalt 9: Legends and Geekbench 6.0 performance testing app.
Oppo Find X7 Ultra.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
[Note: Currently, Oppo Find X7 Ultra is available only in China]
It performed smoothly while playing the graphics-heavy games and also remained stable without any sign of lag-ness. However, when played for a longer session (more than half an hour), the device tends to get warmed up. But, it is not a deal breaker, as all phones with metal frames tend to show this behaviour. The device never overheated.
Oppo Find X7 Ultra.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
The device houses a 5,000mAh battery; it can easily last a full day of battery life. It supports 100W fast charger. Within 10 minutes, it can reach 50 per cent capacity and reach 100 per cent mark in around 26 minutes.
Final thoughts
Oppo's Find X7 is a powerful premium phone jam-packed with incredibly good camera hardware. It can deliver smooth stable performance while performing heavy-duty tasks such as playing graphics-heavy games or 4K video recording.
Oppo Find X7 Ultra.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Also, the Find X7 Ultra's photography hardware lives up to the hype. It aces in all lighting conditions. Also, like the popular Pixel and Galaxy S24 series, Oppo's premium phone supports fancy gen AI camera tools such as AIGC object remover, cut and paste objects from photos to make stickers.
Currently, it is available only in China. Hopefully, Oppo introduce the Find X7 in India later this year.
