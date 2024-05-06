Oppo Find X7 Ultra review: Powerful premium phone with incredible camera

Oppo's first 'Find X' series phone made its debut in 2018; the device was a runaway hit among consumers across India. Since then with each new iteration, Oppo has improved the product line with good camera hardware and powerful processors that gave even premium tier-1 brands a run for their money.

DH was offered an opportunity to try Oppo's most powerful premium phone of 2024 —the 'Find X7 Ultra' for review. Here are my thoughts on the device (with 12GB RAM + 256GB storage).

Design, build quality and display

Oppo's Find X7 Ultra boasts several unique design elements that make it stand out among rival brands. The most noticeable is its massive circular camera module dubbed as 'Cosmos Ring Camera'. It has a premium metal-laced frame around the camera. It also has Hasselblad's brand 'H' engraved on the module.