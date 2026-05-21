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Oppo launches premium Find X9 Ultra and X9s smartphones in India with Hasselblad camera systems.
Key highlights
• Flagship camera system
The Find X9 Ultra features a Hasselblad Master Camera System with five rear cameras, including 200MP sensors and 8K video recording.
• Premium display specs
The Find X9 Ultra includes a 6.82-inch Quad HD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection.
• Performance and battery
Powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, the Find X9 Ultra offers up to 16GB RAM, 1TB storage, and a 7,050mAh battery with 100W fast charging.
• Mid-range variant details
The Find X9s features a triple-camera Hasselblad system, Dimensity 9500s chipset, and 80W charging, priced from Rs 62,199.
• Market availability
Both models are available in India with limited-time discounts, alongside standard pricing for the Find X9 Ultra starting at Rs 1,36,999.
Key statistics
3168x1440p
Find X9 Ultra display resolution
510 nits
Find X9 Ultra peak brightness
7,050mAh
Find X9 Ultra battery capacity
1800 nits
Find X9s display brightness
7,025mAh
Find X9s battery capacity
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Published 21 May 2026, 07:22 IST