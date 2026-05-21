Oppo launches premium Find X9 Ultra and X9s smartphones in India with Hasselblad camera systems.

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Key highlights

• Flagship camera system The Find X9 Ultra features a Hasselblad Master Camera System with five rear cameras, including 200MP sensors and 8K video recording.

• Premium display specs The Find X9 Ultra includes a 6.82-inch Quad HD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection.

• Performance and battery Powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, the Find X9 Ultra offers up to 16GB RAM, 1TB storage, and a 7,050mAh battery with 100W fast charging.

• Mid-range variant details The Find X9s features a triple-camera Hasselblad system, Dimensity 9500s chipset, and 80W charging, priced from Rs 62,199.