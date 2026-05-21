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Oppo Find X9 Ultra, X9s series with Hasselblad camera system launched in India

The new Android flagship Find X9 Ultra boasts a new-generation Hasselblad Master Camera System, backed by Oppo’s proprietary LUMO Image Engine.
Last Updated : 21 May 2026, 07:22 IST
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Quick summary - click for full details
Concise summary of key highlights

Oppo Find X9 Ultra, X9s series with Hasselblad camera system launched in India

In one line
Oppo launches premium Find X9 Ultra and X9s smartphones in India with Hasselblad camera systems.
Key highlights
Flagship camera system
The Find X9 Ultra features a Hasselblad Master Camera System with five rear cameras, including 200MP sensors and 8K video recording.
Premium display specs
The Find X9 Ultra includes a 6.82-inch Quad HD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection.
Performance and battery
Powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, the Find X9 Ultra offers up to 16GB RAM, 1TB storage, and a 7,050mAh battery with 100W fast charging.
Mid-range variant details
The Find X9s features a triple-camera Hasselblad system, Dimensity 9500s chipset, and 80W charging, priced from Rs 62,199.
Market availability
Both models are available in India with limited-time discounts, alongside standard pricing for the Find X9 Ultra starting at Rs 1,36,999.
Key statistics
3168x1440p
Find X9 Ultra display resolution
510 nits
Find X9 Ultra peak brightness
7,050mAh
Find X9 Ultra battery capacity
1800 nits
Find X9s display brightness
7,025mAh
Find X9s battery capacity
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Oppo Find X9 Ultra

Oppo Find X9 Ultra

Credit: Oppo

Oppo Find X9s.

Oppo Find X9s.

Credit: Oppo

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Published 21 May 2026, 07:22 IST
TechnologyTechnology NewsDH TechAndroidsmartphonesOpposmartphoneQualcommSnapdragonHasselbladAndroid phoneMediaTek

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