Oppo unveils premium Find N6 foldable phone with advanced displays, AI Pen, and Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset.

In one line

Key points

• Premium foldable design Features a 6.62-inch outer AMOLED display and 8.12-inch inner QXGA+ AMOLED display with 94.2% and 96.4% screen-to-body ratios, respectively.

• Advanced hinge technology Incorporates 2nd-gen Titanium Flexion Hinge with 3D Liquid Printing and Auto-Smoothing Flex Glass for a flatter display and reduced crease.

• Powerful hardware Runs on Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, 16GB RAM, 512GB storage, and a 5,850mAh battery with 80W wired and 50W wireless charging.

• AI Pen support Includes an Oppo AI Pen for natural writing experiences, alongside a quad-camera setup with 200MP main sensor.