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Oppo unveils premium Find N6 foldable phone with advanced displays, AI Pen, and Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset.
Key points
• Premium foldable design
Features a 6.62-inch outer AMOLED display and 8.12-inch inner QXGA+ AMOLED display with 94.2% and 96.4% screen-to-body ratios, respectively.
• Advanced hinge technology
Incorporates 2nd-gen Titanium Flexion Hinge with 3D Liquid Printing and Auto-Smoothing Flex Glass for a flatter display and reduced crease.
• Powerful hardware
Runs on Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, 16GB RAM, 512GB storage, and a 5,850mAh battery with 80W wired and 50W wireless charging.
• AI Pen support
Includes an Oppo AI Pen for natural writing experiences, alongside a quad-camera setup with 200MP main sensor.
• Premium pricing
Available in China starting March 20 in two colors, with prices starting at ¥9,999 (approx. Rs 1,34,484).
Key statistics
2616×1140p
Outer display resolution
1800 nits
Peak display brightness
¥9,999 (approx. Rs 1,34,484)
Starting price in China
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Published 18 March 2026, 12:07 IST