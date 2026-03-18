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Oppo launches new Find N6 series foldable phone

Oppo Find N6 will be initially available in China later this weekend in blossom orange and stellar titanium colours on March 20.
Last Updated : 18 March 2026, 12:07 IST
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Quick summary - click for full details
Concise summary of key highlights

Oppo launches new Find N6 series foldable phone

In one line
Oppo unveils premium Find N6 foldable phone with advanced displays, AI Pen, and Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset.
Key points
Premium foldable design
Features a 6.62-inch outer AMOLED display and 8.12-inch inner QXGA+ AMOLED display with 94.2% and 96.4% screen-to-body ratios, respectively.
Advanced hinge technology
Incorporates 2nd-gen Titanium Flexion Hinge with 3D Liquid Printing and Auto-Smoothing Flex Glass for a flatter display and reduced crease.
Powerful hardware
Runs on Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, 16GB RAM, 512GB storage, and a 5,850mAh battery with 80W wired and 50W wireless charging.
AI Pen support
Includes an Oppo AI Pen for natural writing experiences, alongside a quad-camera setup with 200MP main sensor.
Premium pricing
Available in China starting March 20 in two colors, with prices starting at ¥9,999 (approx. Rs 1,34,484).
Key statistics
2616×1140p
Outer display resolution
1800 nits
Peak display brightness
5,850mAh
Battery capacity
¥9,999 (approx. Rs 1,34,484)
Starting price in China
March 20
Release date
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Oppo Find N6 series.

Oppo Find N6 series.

Credit: Oppo

Oppo Find N6 series.

Oppo Find N6 series.

Credit: Oppo

Oppo AI Pen.

Oppo AI Pen.

Credit: Oppo

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Published 18 March 2026, 12:07 IST
TechnologyTechnology NewsDH TechsmartphonesOppo

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